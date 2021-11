Snow is back in the forecast. Anyone in northern Michigan might get a snow shower Thursday, but the higher amounts will be in those lake effect areas that usually get more snow. From Cadillac to Cheboygan in the Lower Peninsula...and near Lake Superior will get the heavier snow. In the lake effect areas thru Friday morning from 2 to 5 inches of snow will fall. In the rest of the region 1 to 3 inches will be typical. Temperatures will fall today. It will be warmer this morning than this afternoon by up to 5 degrees. In the afternoon the range of temperatures will be 32 to 38 degrees. Wind will gust to 25 mph from the west.

CADILLAC, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO