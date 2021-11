Northland Community & Technical College has launched an incentive program to encourage students to sign up early for spring classes. According to a release from Northland, students who register for classes by Dec. 10 will be eligible to win one free, three-credit course for the spring 2022 semester. Three winners will be announced the week of Dec. 13. The incentive program will also be retroactive for students who have already registered for spring classes and also includes new, incoming students to the technical school. The incentive is being held to help students get into needed classes as soon as possible.

COLLEGES ・ 13 HOURS AGO