ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

U.S. Postal Service’s annual ‘Operation Santa’ seeks volunteers

By KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIRee_0cxiXdFc00

Santa Claus is looking for some helpers to help spread holiday cheer this Christmas season as an annual U.S. Postal Service program kicks off Monday.

“Operation Santa” is a century-old U.S. Postal Service program that allows children and families in need to write a letter to the North Pole describing what they may want for Christmas, and then potentially receive that gift.

Volunteers who wish to act as someone’s Santa can now sign up through the website USPSOperationSanta.com to adopt one of the letters on their own or as part of a team. They then buy and send that person a gift directly.

The mailroom for letters to Santa formally opens Nov. 29, with a postmark deadline of Dec. 10 in order to be selected, according to USPS.

Mail can be sent to the following address:

Santa
123 Elf Road
North Pole, 88888

The Postal Service reminds letter writers to include their full name and return address on the envelope, as well as a First-Class stamp, to ensure it gets to its intended destination.

The online site closes for adoption on Dec. 23.

For full details, visit USPSOperationSanta.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

Volunteers Cleaning Communities hosting inaugural Environmental Awareness Day event

Jill Mather, the founder of Volunteers Cleaning Communities, joined us live with Councilmember John Lee of District 12 to discuss the inaugural event “Environmental Awareness Day” happening Nov. 20 at the Chatsworth Train Station. Visit the organization’s website for more information. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA.com

Where people in California are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Ex-deputy pleads guilty to discarding urine sample of woman he falsely accused of being under the influence in Camarillo

A former Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty two years after he threw out the urine sample of a woman he pulled over and later arrested because he thought she was under the influence, officials announced Tuesday. Richard Charles Barrios III, 29, pleaded to destroying physical matter in connection with the Nov. 12, […]
CAMARILLO, CA
WebMD

U.S. Postal Service Warns Vaccine Mandate Could Affect Deliveries

Nov. 11, 2021 -- The U.S. Postal Service expressed concerns on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large companies could affect deliveries, according to Reuters. In a financial filing, the USPS said complying with the order could lead to “labor challenges and high levels of absenteeism.” The postal...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Volunteers#The Postal Service#Christmas#Charity#U S Postal Service#Operation Santa
MarketWatch

U.S. Postal Service to raise prices on Priority Mail, as Postmaster General says 'We are Ready!' for the holidays

The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday that it has filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission for price increases to certain shipping services, starting Jan. 9, 2022, as part of the Delivering For America Plan to reverse a projected $160 billion in losses over the next 10 years. The proposed price increases would raise prices by 3.1% for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express services. Among the proposed changes, the price would increase for a small flat-rate box to $9.45 from $8.45, for a regular flat-rate envelope to $8.95 from $7.95, for a legal flat-rate envelope to $9.25 from $8.25 and or a padded flat-rate envelope to $9.65 from $8.55. The announcement comes after the USPS reported a 2021 net loss that was nearly cut in half from a year ago to $4.9 billion. Separately, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said during the Postal Service Board of Governors meeting, "Regarding the peak season -- I want to begin with three words -- We are Ready!" He added: "Rapid additions of facilities, equipment and modes of transportation, as well as significant efforts to stabilize our workforce are near complete."
INDUSTRY
APG of Wisconsin

Santa seeks help with local operation

Thanks to countless volunteers, Operation Santa has been delivering gifts in the community for more than 50 years. The program's goal is to ensure that every family in the community has a Merry Christmas. It is a highlight of the Moose Lodge's calendar and requires dozens of people to make it a success.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX 61

U.S. Postal Service preparing for busy holiday season

HARTFORD, Conn. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is preparing for a busy holiday season after an increase in demand last year because of the pandemic. They're expecting this year to be just as busy, and now they're asking customers to get their shipments out early. "Last year was...
HARTFORD, CT
WFAE

DeJoy says the U.S. Postal Service is ready to deliver a successful holiday season

U.S. postal customers will not have to endure a repeat of the delay-plagued 2020 holiday season, according to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. "We are ready" for the looming peak season, when millions of Americans will mail and receive packages, cards and letters, DeJoy said Wednesday, during a meeting of the U.S. Postal Service's board of governors.
INDUSTRY
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Teen Awarded Presidential Volunteer Service Award

A 15-year-old Santa Clarita resident has been named as the community’s first-ever gold award recipient of the president’s Volunteer Service Award. Alice Xie, a student at West Ranch High School, received the award in recognition of her volunteer efforts completed this year, City officials said. Xie’s Gold Award comes as...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield postal office revamps operations to speed up services

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. Though not the official motto of the post office, this quote from "The Persian Wars" by Herodotus has guided postal workers over centuries. However, the saying does not mention one obstacle that threatened to undermine all mail carriers and their operations: coronavirus.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WTVQ

Volunteers needed for The Nest’s annual Reindeer Express

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Volunteers are needed to help get holiday gift bags ready for Reindeer Express. The annual event put on by The Nest provides gifts and winter wear to women, children and families in Lexington. This year’s event will look a little different because to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LEXINGTON, KY
Reuters

U.S. Postal Service reports $4.9 billion 2021 net loss

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) on Wednesday reported a net loss of $4.9 billion for the year ending Sept. 30, narrowing its losses over the prior year. USPS’s operating revenue was $77 billion for the 2021 budget year, an increase of $3.9 billion, or 5.3%. It...
LABOR ISSUES
foxla.com

USPS 'Operation Santa': Volunteers needed to handle letters to Santa

Every year since 1912, the postal service has processed a massive amount of mail from children whose lists include basic necessities like a warm coat, and from parents who describe their struggles with employment or health. The USPS recruits individual and group volunteers for help with getting these kids Christmas gifts.
ADVOCACY
KTLA

KTLA

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy