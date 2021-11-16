Inkster man accused of robbing, murdering couple in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WWJ) -- An Inkster man is facing multiple murder charges for allegedly shooting a couple in Hamtramck last month.

Rayquan Ralph Young has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and four counts of felony firearm in connection with the deaths of Khalileo Anderson of Hamtramck and Deangelique Thomas of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.

Anderson and Thomas were dating, according to a report from Fox 2 in Detroit .

The prosecutor’s office says Hamtramck police officers were called to a house in the 3520 block of Caniff Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Oct. 28, where they found their bodies with multiple gunshot wounds.

Young is accused of robbing and shooting Anderson and Thomas around 9 p.m. the night before. Authorities arrested him on Nov. 9.

Authorities have not said what led up to the robbery and shooting and it was unclear whether Young knew the victims.

He was charged, arraigned and remanded to jail on Saturday in 31st District Court in Hamtramck and is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Nov. 23.