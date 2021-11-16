Study states U.S. throws out around 151 million cellphones a year

You get a new computer or smartphone what do you do with the old tech?

A new study of e-waste finds people will just throw out almost 57 and a half million tons of electronics this year. The WEEE Forum says that number will hit 74 million within the next decade.

It's especially true in the smartphone industry, as more people upgrade their phones pretty quickly and then just toss out the old phones. That amounts to around 151 million cellphones a year, just in The U.S.

If they're not thrown out, they end up in a drawer somewhere. The average home has 11 different electronics that don't work any longer.

