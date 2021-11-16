Woodland Elementary students pack meal bags for Kids Against Hunger
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Woodland Elementary School concluded its month-long Serve-A-Thon with students packing thousands of meals for Kids Against Hunger.
On Friday, students packed 9,300 bags of oatmeal that contained extra vitamins, minerals, and a scoop of soy to make it more nutritious, according to Johnson City Schools.
Students reported to the gym during their related arts times where they joined parent volunteers to help pack the bags.
The school’s Serve-A-Thon program teaches students about serving others and the values of gratitude, selflessness, service, and generosity.
