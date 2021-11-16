ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Woodland Elementary students pack meal bags for Kids Against Hunger

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Woodland Elementary School concluded its month-long Serve-A-Thon with students packing thousands of meals for Kids Against Hunger.

On Friday, students packed 9,300 bags of oatmeal that contained extra vitamins, minerals, and a scoop of soy to make it more nutritious, according to Johnson City Schools.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTLKx_0cxiXRbm00
    (Photo: Johnson City Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MAH3_0cxiXRbm00
    (Photo: Johnson City Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NtKK_0cxiXRbm00
    (Photo: Johnson City Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R97eT_0cxiXRbm00
    (Photo: Johnson City Schools)

Students reported to the gym during their related arts times where they joined parent volunteers to help pack the bags.

The school’s Serve-A-Thon program teaches students about serving others and the values of gratitude, selflessness, service, and generosity.

