ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Flat-as-a-Pancake Markets Temper Exuberance

By Mark Vickery
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Markets closed Monday regular trading flat as a pancake, following a morning high that saw investors reacting to a stronger-than-expected Empire State survey, and looking forward to the singing of a $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill into law by President Biden, which is occurring as I write this. The Dow and Nasdaq were both -0.04% on the day, while the S&P 500 closed at +0.001%. Only the small-cap Russell 2000 had any depth to its performance today, finishing down -0.45% on the day.
The Dow was +136 points at session highs, and the Nasdaq has just snapped a two-day winning streak on the markets. For the S&P 500, it remains within 1% of its all-time trading high. So what we may be seeing today is a “sell the news” event, especially in relation to the long-expected Infrastructure Bill finally being enacted.
For proof of this, simply look at building and basic materials stocks over the past month: Vulcan Materials VMC and Martin Marietta MLM are both +12%, and averaged out in Monday trading are flat on the day. Analysts are still taking a hard look at inflation creeping into the economy — as well as the tools used to fighting inflation either potentially being ineffective or actually contributing to further strains pushing prices higher.
As Treasury Secretary and former Fed Chair Janet Yellen recently stated that inflation might be kept at bay if the labor force escalates in a timely manner. Increased productivity is traditionally a good remedy for capping inflation, as is raising interest rates. Yet with the Fed only today begun its tapering process, rising rates is some ways off, and if it takes significantly higher wage growth (which is already notably up) to bring the labor force to desired capacity, this could actually exacerbate inflation conditions.
In the Infrastructure package also includes $7.5 billion to build-out EV charging stations. As a result, the EVB market had been seeing a surge in shares prices. None higher, in fact, than Rivian RIVN , which just held the most successful IPO in recent memory last week. Rivian shares grew another 15% today, now +90% since the IPO. On the other side of the coin, Tesla TSLA has so far given up -11% month to date. While no one sees Rivian as a direct competitor to Tesla in 2021 or ’22, what this trading suggests is a finite amount of money being invested in the EV market at this time, even with the infrastructure boost.
Tomorrow morning brings up Walmart WMT fiscal Q3 earnings results, with expectations up modestly year over year: to $1.39 per share on $135.74 billion in revenues for the quarter. Walmart is looking for its third-straight positive earnings surprise. Shares are +3.7% in the past month, but flat year to date.

Walmart also leads the surge of big-box retailers reporting this week, which also includes Zacks Rank #1 Macy’s M , Zacks Rank #2 Home Depot HD and Zacks Rank #3 Target TGT . Walmart also carries a Zacks Rank #3 into tomorrow’s release, with a Value-Growth-Momentum score of A.
Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Get Free Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

AutoNation (AN) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Entrepreneur

ePlus (PLUS) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Inc#Inflation#Interest Rates#Temper#Empire State#Dow#Vulcan Materials#Martin Marietta#Treasury#Fed#Evb
Entrepreneur

Is Tyson Foods (TSN) a Suitable Value Investor Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Kraton (KRA) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum

Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 19, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares rose 3.2% to $59.40 in after-hours trading. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

5 Red-Hot Earnings Charts

This week’s earnings reports may be dominated by the retailers, but it’s not the only game in town. Many big-name technology companies are also reporting earnings including red-hot NVIDIA, dot-com boom favorite Cisco, China’s online shopping giant JD.com, investor favorite Applied Materials and cybersecurity superstar Palo Alto Networks. They all...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Hot Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $3 Today On Webull & Fidelity

Penny stocks can be some of the most exciting types of equities to trade in the stock market today. But if you’re new to this world of low-priced stocks, you may not know where to look or what to search for. While many have their own definition, penny stocks are shares of low-priced equities typically trading over the counter and many that also trade on the Nasdaq or NYSE.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy