Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed the most recent trading day at $63.71, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily of 0%.

Coming into today, shares of the home builder had gained 9.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 11.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.79%.

TOL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 7, 2021. On that day, TOL is projected to report earnings of $2.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.91 billion, up 14.46% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TOL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.65% higher. TOL currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note TOL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.17, so we one might conclude that TOL is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, TOL's PEG ratio is currently 0.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

