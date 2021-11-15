ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL linebacker Nigel Bradham arrested on drug, weapons charges

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lf97w_0cxiWqEM00
Nigel Bradham Nigel Bradham, No. 53 of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bradham was arrested Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, on drug and weapons charges in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An NFL linebacker’s reported side hustle resulted in his Saturday arrest on two marijuana charges and one weapons charge.

Nigel Bradham, a Super Bowl champion and former Florida State University standout, is facing three counts of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, two counts of gun possession during a felony and one count of marijuana possession with intent to sell, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Florida Highway Patrol Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw told the newspaper that a trooper ran the license plate on Bradham’s 2021 Chevrolet Corvette as he exited Interstate 10 on Tallahassee’s east side just before 11 a.m. Saturday, and the tag came back “not assigned,” indicating it was likely issued for another vehicle.

The trooper, who initiated a traffic stop, reported the “strong odor of marijuana,” and a search of the vehicle revealed two handguns, 3.4 pounds of marijuana and 10 small bags, which the trooper believed were intended for distribution of the drug.

One gun came back stolen out of Missouri, Jefferson-Shaw confirmed to the newspaper.

According to arrest papers, Bradham showed troopers his concealed weapons permit and claimed to have a medical marijuana card as well, but troopers said when they checked the registry, Bradham was not on it, WCTV reported.

Court documents stated that troopers found a satchel in the front seat containing 10 small bags of marijuana, along with a 9 mm pistol in the glove box. Meanwhile, a suitcase with nearly three and a half pounds of marijuana inside was located in the Corvette’s trunk, the TV station reported.

Bradham, 32, was released on a $1,000 bail Sunday morning, according to jail records.

Bradham, who played nine years in the NFL and is a free agent this season, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2012 and earned a Super Bowl ring in 2018 while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, WCTV reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Spun

Former Florida State Standout, NFL Linebacker Arrested Saturday

Former Florida State and NFL linebacker Nigel Bradham was arrested over the weekend on drug and weapons charges, per multiple reports. Bradham, 32, was stopped after exiting I-10 near Tallahassee. According to WCTV, a Florida state trooper ran the tag on Bradham’s car and found it to be unregistered. Troopers...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
WSB Radio

Report: Tampa Bay WR Antonio Brown obtained fake COVID-19 vaccination card

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is accused of obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, according to a published report. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Brown’s former personal chef, Steven Ruiz, was asked to procure the card during the summer. The request was made to Ruiz by Brown’s girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau, the newspaper reported.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsu Football#Bills#Medical Marijuana#American Football#Florida State University#Democrat#Super Bowl#Tdonline#Byrondobson#Chevrolet#Wctv
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense has suffered a tough blow prior to Sunday afternoon’s game. Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the Washington Football Team. Sherman reportedly suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups. Sherman, 33, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier...
NFL
OCRegister

Dolphins quarterback claimed off waivers by Eagles

The Reid Sinnett era in Miami is over. The Dolphins’ plan to re-sign the third-string quarterback back onto the team’s practice squad if he cleared waivers was squashed Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him. The Dolphins waived Sinnett on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson arrested for rape charges

Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police for rape charges on Wednesday night. According to Seth Emerson of The Athletic, first to report, Anderson “voluntarily surrendered,” however, Anderson and his lawyer still maintain his innocence of the charges brought against him. News first broke last Thursday...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
WSB Radio

Titans receiver A.J. Brown shares battle with depression

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown seemed to have everything going his way in 2020, having his best season yet in the NFL on the way to earning his first Pro Bowl honor. Behind his big smile, Brown said Thursday he was battling so hard...
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Dolphins-Jets AFC Sunday Showdown

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The suddenly hot Miami Dolphins head to New York as favorites for a week 11 game against the Jets. After grinding out a win over 1-7 Houston, the Dolphins played their best game of the season on a short week. Shutting down Lamar Jackson and a Super Bowl contender, Miami scored a Thursday night home win against the Ravens. Now, a winning streak is the goal as it’s time for the annual road game vs the Jets. Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
27K+
Followers
40K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy