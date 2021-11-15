ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonzo Ball on being a Chicago Bull: 'I'm where I'm supposed to be'

By Michael Mulford
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls are thriving.

The Bulls have started the season off with a 9-4 record as Chicago has played some of the best basketball in the Eastern Conference, let alone the entire league.

Lonzo has played well alongside his perimeter running mates in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, especially as a lead facilitator and head of the Bulls perimeter defense.

Ball spoke with K.C. Johnson of NBCS Chicago to discuss his career and his transition to the Bulls.

“I think everything happens for a reason. I’m where I’m supposed to be now. It feels great,” Lonzo said. “Early on the process, AK (Artūras Karnišovas) and Marc (Eversley) did a great job. Obviously, the coaches wanted me here. My teammates, we all have great relationships.”

Through 13 games this season, Lonzo is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.9 steals while shooting a career-high 41.6% from 3-point range.

“For me, I wanted to come to a place where I felt like I fit, a place that wanted me for me and didn’t want me to change. Chicago is the best place for me.”

