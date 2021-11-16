Looking for information and inspiration to improve your health or lose weight?

If you saw a label for a food or supplement and it promised to “reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, control your appetite and lower your cholesterol,” you would buy it immediately, right? Well, that’s fiber! Adding fiber-rich foods to your diet is one of the best things you can do to live a longer, healthier life, doctors say. And, not to mention, the undeniable weight loss benefits. A study conducted at the US Department of Agriculture’s Human Nutrition Research Center determined that women who double their fiber intake from 12 to 24 grams per cut cut their calorie absorption by 90 calories daily. That would be a 9.4 pound weight loss in a year! Increasing your fiber intake becomes increasingly important as we age.

DIETS ・ 29 DAYS AGO