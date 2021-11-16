Looking for information and inspiration to improve your health or lose weight?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp welcome Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Keri Denstad to our nutrition education team!. Keri said she decided to become a dietitian because she is interested in nutrition and how it directly affects health. She said, “The...

www.winonahealth.org

spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Latest Research: Don’t Eat Eggs! Oh, really?

If you’re reading the first sentence of this article that means the headline message (Don’t Eat Eggs!) got your attention. Unfortunately, those kinds of headlines always get attention, and we see them everywhere whenever a negative study about eggs comes out. Most of those scary headlines lead to click-bait-y blogs that regurgitate the claim that eggs are terrible for you, and we should have known that all along because, you know…the cholesterol and all.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Doctors Say You Should Be Eating These High-Fiber Foods Every Day Over 40--They Speed Up Weight Loss

If you saw a label for a food or supplement and it promised to “reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, control your appetite and lower your cholesterol,” you would buy it immediately, right? Well, that’s fiber! Adding fiber-rich foods to your diet is one of the best things you can do to live a longer, healthier life, doctors say. And, not to mention, the undeniable weight loss benefits. A study conducted at the US Department of Agriculture’s Human Nutrition Research Center determined that women who double their fiber intake from 12 to 24 grams per cut cut their calorie absorption by 90 calories daily. That would be a 9.4 pound weight loss in a year! Increasing your fiber intake becomes increasingly important as we age.
DIETS
FIRST For Women

Drop Up to 13 Pounds a Week by Adding One Thing to Your Pre-Breakfast Routine

Buzz is building about a weight-loss hack that seriously spikes fat burn while still being really easy to do and totally free. Called “fasted walking,” the key is simply getting steps in before you eat breakfast — a trick proven to crank up metabolism, then keep it high all day. It “gives you big payoffs with little sacrifice,” according to Dr. Oz, a huge fan of the technique.
WEIGHT LOSS
Allrecipes.com

What Are the Best Bedtime Snacks for People With Diabetes?

Picking the right bedtime snack to nosh on before getting into bed can be difficult. You need one that won't disrupt your sleep cycle or make it harder to power down. A bit of candy or a slice from dessert, for example, might taste great, but chocolate and other sweet foods can stimulate you too close to bedtime. That will make it difficult to get drowsy or to sleep soundly throughout the night.
NUTRITION
healthcanal.com

Do Bananas Cause Belly Fat Or Weight Loss? The Truth, Demystified

Is there anything better than a perfectly ripe banana right when you need something sweet?. Like all fruits and vegetables, bananas are full of fiber and micronutrients. They’re rich and delicious, too, which may have some dieters wondering whether or not overindulging in this healthy snack might throw them off track.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

This Sweetener Can Lower Blood Sugar and Improve Insulin Sensitivity

If you have diabetes or are otherwise looking to keep your blood sugar levels under control, choosing the right sweetener can be tricky. There are so many options out there and between the different tastes and proclaimed side effects, it’s often difficult to determine which one to choose. However, a growing body of research suggests that using stevia for diabetes may be the best option.
HEALTH
healthcanal.com

Eating These 5 Fiber-Rich Foods That Help Burn Belly Fat Fast

Belly fat or visceral fat tends to appear around the midsection of your body. Depending on your food and activity level, you may gain more weight, affecting your health and well-being. This is why it’s crucial to find ways to lose excess weight. One of the best strategies to use...
NUTRITION
womenfitness.net

Exercises Women Should Avoid with Osteoporosis: Answered by Expert

Exercise is an important part of your care if you have osteoporosis. Women Fitness got in touch with Dr. Paul Rothenberg, a Board Certified orthopedic surgeon who specializes in operative and non-operative treatment of sports-related injuries to answer frequently asked questions about exercises women suffering from osteoporosis should avoid,. Some...
WORKOUTS
EatThis

The #1 Best Oatmeal to Eat to Lower Cholesterol, Says Dietitian

If your doctor has ever told you that you have high cholesterol, they likely gave you specific instructions on the types of foods to eat to lower it. Maybe a high-fiber cereal, nuts and seeds, legumes, fibrous fruits and vegetables, and of course, whole grains. One of the whole grains that's likely on the list is oatmeal, which studies do show can help lower your cholesterol.
NUTRITION
wfla.com

Best exercise bike to lose weight

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Exercise bikes can help you reach all of your exercise and fitness goals, while saving time, money and energy. There are several different types of exercise bikes, including upright bikes, recumbent bikes and spinning bikes. If you are hunting for an exercise bike to lose weight, the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike is a top-notch choice.
WEIGHT LOSS
humblemusings.com

What Are the Benefits of Losing Weight Slowly?

Did you know that almost one-third of people have tried a crash diet, only to gain the weight back? This is referred to as yo-yo dieting: when you try a diet that results in rapid weight loss followed by gaining all the weight (and sometimes more) back. Yo-yo dieting is not effective in the long run and can lead to unhealthy patterns of restricting intake, binging, and an overall poor relationship with food.
WEIGHT LOSS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

This technique can help you lose weight healthily

As a nutrition professional, I have always believed that you can eat intuitively. That means you can listen to your internal hunger and fullness cues, while still aiming to lose weight. The two ideas aren't mutually exclusive in my mind, and I have often seen that successfully play out with my clients.
DIETS

