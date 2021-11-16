ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we know so far about the Liverpool terror attack

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OK8EO_0cxiUAfc00

The explosion in a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool has been declared a terrorist attack and the suspect killed in the blast has been named.

Here is everything we know so far:

– The explosion happened inside a taxi outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool moments before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

– Emergency services were on the scene within minutes and one man, the passenger in the taxi, was pronounced dead.

– The passenger was later named by counter-terror police as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.

– The driver of the taxi, named locally as David Perry, was injured but managed to escape and has since been released from hospital.

– He picked up the passenger in the Rutland Avenue area of Liverpool, roughly a 10-minute drive from Liverpool Women’s Hospital, said Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, from Counter Terrorism Policing North West.

– Officers said an explosion came from within the car as it approached the drop-off point.

Police have declared the event a “terrorist incident” and said the proximity in location and time to Remembrance services was a “line of inquiry”, though officers cannot draw a connection “at this time”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mtxX_0cxiUAfc00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

– The UK terror threat level was raised to severe in the wake of the incident, meaning an attack is highly likely.

– Officers say “inquiries indicate that an improvised explosive device had been manufactured” and were working under the assumption the passenger built it in the taxi.

– The suspect is understood to be of Middle Eastern origin and reportedly settled in Britain several years ago.

– According to reports, Al Swealmeen converted to Christianity after moving to the UK from the Middle East.

– Official sources confirmed to the PA news agency that he was not previously known to the security services.

– Detectives are unsure what the motivation behind the attack was, the reason for the device’s “sudden explosion” or why Al Swealmeen asked to be taken to the hospital.

– Four men arrested under terrorism laws in the Kensington area of Liverpool – three aged 21, 26 and 29, who were held on Sunday, and a man aged 20 who was detained on Monday – have now been released from police custody following interview, Counter Terrorism Police North West said on Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXRV9_0cxiUAfc00
Police activity in Sutcliffe Street in the Kensington area of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

– All were arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act, under which officers can detain terror suspects without a warrant.

– Two addresses, one in Sutcliffe Street and another in Rutland Avenue, have been searched, with the second address yielding “significant items”, Mr Jackson said.

– Police said they believed Al Swealmeen lived at the Sutcliffe Street address for some time and had recently rented the Rutland Avenue address.

– Eight families were evacuated from near the Rutland Avenue address and a cordon is in place.

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the taxi driver for acting with “incredible presence of mind and bravery”, while mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson lauded the driver for his “heroic efforts”.

– Liverpool Women’s Hospital said visiting access had been restricted “until further notice” and there was an increased security and police presence on the site.

– A controlled explosion was carried out in Sefton Park on Monday afternoon “as a precaution” as part of the investigation, police said.

