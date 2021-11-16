ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

ALERT: CSPD involved in officer-involved shooting in area of N. Academy Blvd., N. Carefree Circle

By Lauren Scharf, Dani Birzer
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Just before 5:00 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers were involved in an on-duty shooting in the area of N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Boulevard.

There is no immediate danger to the public, and the suspect has been taken into custody.

Courtesy of FOX21 News’s Lauren Scharf.

FOX21 News currently has a team heading to the area to learn more. This story will be updated as the investigation unfolds.

