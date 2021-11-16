ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I killed both of them’: 911 caller details why he shot 2 Fayetteville teens, claims self-defense

By Kayla Morton
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 caller detailed and confirmed why he pulled the trigger on two Fayetteville teens who broke into his home last month.

“I killed both of them,” the caller said 22 seconds into the 911 call with the emergency dispatcher. “I don’t want to go to jail, I was defending my house…they came through the front door.”

CBS 17 obtained the 911 calls from an Oct. 23 break-in in the 6400 block of Brookstone Lane that occurred shortly after 5 p.m.

Police ID 2 teens killed in Fayetteville home invasion

The caller said they “don’t know how many rounds I shot” when he took aim at 19-year-old Hunter Markham and a 17-year-old, whose identity was not released due to them being a minor.

According to the call, the thieves also had weapons.

The caller said after they shot the teens he put his gun on the counter of the home and went outside to help tend to his nephew who had been shot in the leg.

The 911 dispatcher sent officers to the scene immediately, for which the caller said he was grateful, but was worried he was on the way to prison, the call revealed.

“I don’t want to go to jail today…they were in my house,” the caller reiterated.

Police said the night of the incident that “the preliminary investigation has revealed that two subjects were shot and killed after forcing entry into the residence,” and that officers were unsure or not if the crime was random.

Lionheart Glassworks
2d ago

If you break in or even just trespass on private property then you can easily find yourself shot. They should have been at home reading books and preparing for higher education. They made their choice but it's also the parents fault.

WJBF

WJBF

