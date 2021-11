This news, announced in Pedro Bados’ keynote today, highlights increasing demand for better employee experiences in today’s flexible-work era. Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today at its Experience Everywhere ‘21 event has announced multiple alliances with leading technology players Citrix, HP, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. who are looking to harness the power of Nexthink’s digital employee experience ecosystem. At a time when the world of work is changing, and leading companies are rising to meet the challenges presented by the hybrid working era, Nexthink’s commitment to providing a human-centric platform is uniquely positioned to solve these challenges.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO