Northern Dynasty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 01:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Golden Ocean Group beat estimated earnings by 76.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.55, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jiayin Gr beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.33, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
American Tower's earnings will be driven by mobile data growth. Prologis is a long-term inventory correction story. Realty Income is a dividend investor's dream. With the stock market trading near record highs, finding long-term buys at reasonable prices can be difficult, if only because the risk of overpaying is so high.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal regulators on Tuesday cleared a path to consider Canadian Pacific's $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board decided that Canadian Pacific's merger application is complete, dismissing concerns from other railroads. The board also laid out a schedule for its review of the deal that will stretch at least through next July but could be extended.
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Deere & Co (DE.N) surpassed market estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a surge in crop and livestock prices encouraged farmers to splurge on tractors and combines. The results sent shares of the world's largest farm equipment maker 3% higher in premarket trading and eased...
