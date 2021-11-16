WidePoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jiayin Gr beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.33, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 01:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Golden Ocean Group beat estimated earnings by 76.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.55, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.2, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
