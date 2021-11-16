WidePoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jiayin Gr beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.33, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO