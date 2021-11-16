ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Is In The Building: Baz Luhrmann Shares Footage Of Austin Butler As The King In New Movie

By Erik Pedersen
 3 days ago
Baz Luhrmann gave out a big hunk o’ love to Elvis Presley fans today. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker released the first glimpses of Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in the untitled film that arrives in the summer.

On what he’s dubbed “Elvis Monday,” Luhrmann posted context-free footage of Butler alternatively brooding and strutting. Here’s the clip that has the faithful all shook up:

The altered “Suspicious Minds” backing track is period-specific to the TCB angle Luhrmann hashtags. When Presley returned to touring in 1969, he called his band Taking Care of Business, and the songs hit No. 1 in November that year. It was the King’s first U.S. chart-topper in more than seven years.

Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the untitled drama covers the rock legend’s growth from dirt-poor singer to global icon, seen through the prism of his complex relationship over two decades with manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Presley reached a level of stardom matched only by the Beatles before his death in 1977 at 42.

Butler starred on MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles and landed the Elvis role in July 2019. Since then the actor has appeared in The Dead Don’t Die and played Manson Family member Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He’s filming a lead role in the Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air, exec produced by Butler’s co-star Hanks.

Scoffing at the notion that’s it’s now or never, Warner Bros said today that it has pushed the film’s release date by three weeks from June 3 to June 24.

Deadline

Husband And Wife Team Alan And Dawn Bursteen Launch Milestone Studios

Husband and wife Alan B. and Dawn Bursteen are launching a new LA-based production company, Milestone Studios. They plan to create original content and develop film adaptations from fiction and non-fiction novels, articles, autobiographical works, and other source materials to produce up to 12 films over the next two years through private equity financing with budgets ranging from $5M – $15M per title across genres. Milestone has been active already, recently wrapping action-thriller Pursuit, starring Emile Hirsch and John Cusack, directed by Brian Skiba, to be distributed by Lionsgate Home Entertainment. Milestone also completed three westerns, The Desperate Riders, Last Shoot Out...
Deadline

Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Shifts To Late June 2022

Warner Bros’ Elvis movie from Baz Luhrmann is going a bit later, with the studio Monday pushing it from June 3, 2022 to June 24, 2022. The pic will be a pure theatrical release, not hybrid day-and-date with HBO Max, as Warner Bros pivots from its pandemic 2021 distribution plan. Elvis’ departure from the first weekend of June leaves the frame up for grabs for another major studio’s tentpole. On its new date, Elvis squares off with Sony’s Reese Witherspoon production Where the Crawdads Sing. The news comes following Paramount’s move of Hasbro’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from June 24, 2022 to June 9, 2023. Luhrmann directs,...
Deadline

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’s Anthony McCarten Sues Queen Biopic Producers Over Profits; Claim The Blockbuster Is $51M In The Red Will Rock Hollywood

EXCLUSIVE: Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter Anthony McCarten has filed a breach of contract suit against Graham King and his GK Films for money owed on the 2018 Best Picture-nominated film about Queen and its iconic singer Freddie Mercury. The lawsuit hit today and shows a fascinating peek behind the curtain that shows what happens when participants rely on studio net point deals. The $55 million budget film grossed $911 million worldwide, and yet according to accounting statements issued by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Bohemian Rhapsody is in the red, to the tune of $51 million. The lawsuit is a bit twisty, because...
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
POPSUGAR

Austin Butler's Resemblance to Elvis Presley Is Clear in the New Biopic — Here's a First Look

Austin Butler is taking on the role of a lifetime as the "King of Rock and Roll." The 27-year-old is set to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's new biopic about the legendary singer, which is officially set to premiere on June 24, 2022. In a short teaser clip, Luhrmann shared some exclusive footage of Butler channeling Presley. From the looks of it, it seems like the actor has the rock and roll legend down pat — from his famous strut down to his cool demeanor.
imdb.com

John Farrow: the star Australian director who Hollywood forgot

A new documentary examines Mia Farrow’s father, a prolific film-maker from Marrickville with a backstory stranger than fiction. History has largely ignored John Farrow. Despite the Marrickville-born film-maker carving out a staggering body of work – directing about 50 features for major US studios and working with stars including John Wayne and Bette Davis – it’s as though he barely even existed, beyond his name appearing in credits.
The Day

Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir

"Clint, you're sideways." "Well, I either have to be sideways or upside down. What's better?" "Sideways," says Ron Howard, steady helmsman of about 30 features and documentaries. Brother Clint Howard, five years his junior and proud owner of more than 250 acting credits, nods with something like satisfaction. His image on the screen remains sideways, and his older sibling allows the slightest of smiling head shakes — a silent "That's my brother."
NME

Tom Hanks names his three favourite films that he’s worked on

Tom Hanks has revealed the three of his films that he has enjoyed working on the most. Beforehand, the star defined his “favourite” selection as the films that he has had the best personal experience working on, rather than “the way the movies came out”, while appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Offers Major Updates on Netflix's Elvis Show

Priscilla Presley assured fans last week that the animated Netflix series Agent King is still in the works and will be released sometime next year. The adult comedy, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, will answer that often-asked question, "What if Elvis Presley was a spy?" The series was announced back in August 2019 and little was heard about it until Presley spoke about it during Elvis Week at Graceland in August.
wpr.org

Cassandra Peterson reveals the woman behind Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

Cassandra Peterson has spent the last 40 years playing Elvira, the Queen of Halloween, and the self-proclaimed "Horror Hostess with the Mostess." And she's become a pop culture icon along the way. Peterson hosted the popular syndicated TV series "Movie Macabre." She also co-wrote and starred in two feature films,...
HollywoodLife

​Austin Butler Perfectly Channels Elvis In 1st Look At Upcoming Movie — Watch

Austin Butler is Elvis. Director Baz Luhrmann shared the first look at Austin playing the King of Rock & Roll in the forthcoming biopic, and it’s absolutely epic. Big news came out on Monday (Nov. 15) for Elvis Presley fans. Film director Baz Luhrmann took to Instagram to share a teaser trailer of the upcoming Elvis biopic, and revealed its theatrical release date is June 24, 2022. The 20-second clip shows actor Austin Butler, 30, in character as the King of Rock and Roll while Elvis’ song “Suspicious Minds” played. Austin could only be seen from behind, wearing two of Elvis’ iconic outfits: the first being the black leather jacket, and the second a white suit. Baz, 59, captioned the clip, “Elvis Monday. Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022. #Elvis #TCB.”
24/7 Wall St.

50 Celebrities With Super-Famous Parents

“The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.” “Like father, like son” (and presumably “Like mother, like daughter”). “A chip off the old block.” In other words, children often end up resembling their parents — so it shouldn’t be surprising that a large number of celebrities have famous moms and/or dads.  Consider, for example, the […]
Fox News

Tom Hanks mourns ‘Bosom Buddies’ co-star Peter Scolari: ‘We were molecularly connected’

Tom Hanks is mourning the loss of his beloved pal. On Tuesday, the actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and opened up about his late "Bosom Buddies" co-star Peter Scolari. The NBC sitcom, which aired from 1980 until 1982, followed the misadventures of two men who disguise themselves as women so they can live in the very affordable, but female-only Susan B. Anthony Hotel. While the series only lasted for two seasons, it led to a real-life lasting friendship between the two stars.
Telegraph

Dean Stockwell, actor best known for the hit time-travel series Quantum Leap and David Lynch’s noir film Blue Velvet – obituary

Dean Stockwell, who has died aged 85, started out as a child actor and later appeared in the time-travelling American television series Quantum Leap as Rear Admiral Albert “Al” Calavicci, the “hologram” adviser of Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) who not only leaps through time but also tries to change history by occupying the bodies of the people he encounters; the show ran for five seasons (1989-93) creating one of television’s great double acts, with Bakula’s character being a man of impeccable moral fibre while Stockwell’s was a cigar-smoking womaniser.
Collider

Callum Turner to Star in ‘Boys in the Boat’ Film Adaptation Directed by George Clooney and Grant Heslov

Per an exclusive from Deadline, actor-director George Clooney and co-director Grant Heslov have tapped British actor Callum Turner to star in the upcoming adaptation of the New York Times bestseller The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. (That's a little more of a mouthful than Clooney's current awards season hopeful, The Tender Bar.)
