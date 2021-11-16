ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

‘Long overdue promise’: Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure deal

By Alexandra Limon
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7a1H_0cxiTlAa00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package into law at the White House on Monday, which will invest in everything from roads and bridges to greater internet access.

The package will modernize the country’s infrastructure and will also create 1.5 million jobs a year for the next decade, the Biden administration said.

“I ran for president believing it was time to rebuild the backbone of this nation, which I characterize as working people in the middle class,” Biden said at the signing ceremony. “This package delivers on that long overdue promise in my view. It creates better jobs.”

The bipartisan legislation is the largest investment the country has made in infrastructure in decades.

“That’s proof that despite the cynics Democrats and Republicans can come together and deliver results,” Biden said.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, a Republican, said cities “always need help with roads and bridges and that will be most welcome. But we also love what we see in this package for public transit.”

The legislations dedicates $110 billion to repair crumbling roads and bridges. Dayton Mayor Nan Whalen said the Brent Spence Bridge is a prime example.

That bridge, Whalen said, “connects Ohio to Kentucky. It is closed half the time because it is so dangerous to get across.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said “there are projects as important as these in every state across the country.”

The package also provides $39 billion for public transit and $66 billion for rail — which is expected to lead to the largest expansion in Amtrak’s history.

Tens of billions of dollars are also dedicated to expanding broadband internet access and replacing lead-leaching water pipes around the nation.

And the package will also invest $7.5 billion in the National Network of Electric Car Charging Stations. Biden hopes to accomplish even more for green energy with his Build Back Better package that is still being debated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden approval hits new low of 36% as Democrats try to push major legislation over the finish line

President Joe Biden faces his lowest level of approval from Americans yet as his party seeks to push a bill full of the party’s legislative priorities over the finish line on Capitol Hill, according to a new poll.In a Quinnipiac University poll published on Thursday and taken 11-15 November, just 36 per cent of US adults said that Mr Biden was doing a good job as president. Fifty-three per cent said they disapproved of his job performance.The poll broke down Mr Biden’s handling of specific issues for respondents and asked their opinion of the president’s management of each one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WKRG News 5

Mobile could see chunk of Alabama’s $5 billion share of Biden infrastructure bill

ALABAMA (WKRG) — President Joe Biden’s newly-signed infrastructure bill is set to bring over $5 billion dollars to Alabama, and Mobile could see a significant chunk of that money. Biden signed the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure deal into law earlier this month. It funds the repair of the nation’s aging ports, roadways, and public transit. It […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
Reuters

Biden says 'Build Back Better' bill will be passed within a week

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his "Build Back Better" legislation to be passed within a week's time. "I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
NBC News

Biden signs infrastructure bill, marking victory in hard-fought legislative battle

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday signed one of his biggest legislative victories into law, the hard-fought $555 billion infrastructure bill. The act will direct billions of dollars toward new construction of roads, bridges, airports and seaports. It will also expand the availability of broadband internet, replace lead pipes and build electric vehicle charging stations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Amtrak#The White House#Democrats#Republicans#Dayton#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
multihousingnews.com

How the $1.2T Infrastructure Bill Impacts Multifamily

While much of President Joe Biden’s housing agenda is within the proposed $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill working its way through Congress, members of the multifamily and commercial real estate industry still found plenty to like in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package approved late last week. “This infrastructure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Mr. Biden’s spending plan proves that he is not a failed president

In evaluating the agreement to provide “only” $1.75 trillion of programs to help ordinary Americans — including a blueprint to “merely” overhaul the country’s health-care, climate, education and tax laws — progressives, the media and, thus, the voters think this proves that President Biden is a weak and ineffectual president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Biden visits car plant after GM pays $160K to adviser Ricchetti’s kin

General Motors won a visit from President Biden Wednesday to an electric vehicle factory in Detroit after paying the brother of one of his senior advisers $160,000 in lobbying fees. Jeff Ricchetti was paid the fees to lobby Congress and the White House to promote policies that favor electric vehicles,...
POTUS
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy