ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Emad al-Swealmeen: Liverpool attack suspect reported to be Christian convert

By Jedidajah Otte
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK437_0cxiTkHr00

A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen.

Counter Terrorism Policing North West said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. According to reports, al-Swealmeen is believed not to be British-born and to have had Syrian and Iraqi heritage.

He is said to have converted to Christianity after moving to the UK from the Middle East and was later briefly taken in by Christian volunteers Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott in Liverpool.

Al-Swealmeen had changed his name by deed poll to Enzo Almeni, in honour of Italian race car legend Enzo Ferrari, to sound more western on his asylum application, which subsequently failed in 2014, Hitchcott told the Daily Mail.

Hitchcott told the newspaper: “He first came to the cathedral in August 2015 and wanted to convert to Christianity. He took an Alpha course, which explains the Christian faith, and completed it in November of that year. That enabled him to come to an informed decision and he changed from Islam to Christianity and was confirmed as a Christian by at least March 2017, just before he came to live with us. He was destitute at that time and we took him in.”

Pictures posted on Hitchcott’s Facebook profile showed the suspect smiling and posing alongside the couple during a walk a few years prior, including a picture showing al-Swealmeen during a service at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral.

Speaking to the BBC, Elizabeth Hitchcott said: “We’re just so, so sad. We just loved him, he was a lovely guy,” adding she and her husband were “very” shocked by the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201Wcu_0cxiTkHr00
A photo of Emad al-Swealmeen posted on Hitchcott’s Facebook. Photograph: Malcolm Hitchcott/Facebook

Searches are under way at the Rutland Avenue address and a second address in Sutcliffe Street, which officers have said al-Swealmeen previously lived at, and police said they had recovered “significant items”.

“We continue to appeal for any information about this incident and now that we have released his name any information that the public may have about al-Swealmeen, no matter how small, may be of great assistance to us.”

Detectives have declared it a terrorist attack but said the motive was unclear.

Official sources previously confirmed to the PA news agency the suspect was not previously known to the security services.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘It hits you hard’: shock as bodies of Pike River miners found 11 years after New Zealand disaster

The remains of some of the men killed in the Pike River mine disaster, one of New Zealand’s worst mining disasters, have been found more than a decade after the explosion. The blast in November 2010 killed 29 workers, and many of the families have been fighting to have the remains of their loved ones found ever since. The mining tragedy – New Zealand’s worst in 100 years – resonated around the world: among the men who died were 24 New Zealanders, two Australians, two British citizens and one South African.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Enzo Ferrari
Shore News Network

UK police name Liverpool taxi blast suspect

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -British police have identified the suspect behind an explosion which engulfed a taxi in flames outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday, a blast the authorities have declared a terrorist incident. Police say 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, who was killed in the blast, boarded the taxi in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool explosion — latest: Emad Al Swealmeen named as deceased bomber as threat level raised to severe

Police have named Emad Al Swealmeen as the deceased bomber in the terror incident that took place outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.On Monday evening, Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing but at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased in 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.“Al Swealmeen is connected to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street addresses where searches are still ongoing.”Meanwhile, the national terror threat level has been raised from substantial to severe, meaning further attacks are considered "highly likely".Home secretary Priti Patel said the level had been raised because...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool bomb attack: Army explosives team at home linked to suspect, as taxi driver interviewed

Police investigating the Liverpool taxi explosion have extended a cordon around a property in the Kensington area of the city to allow them to assess “materials” they found during their search on asylum accomodation in Sutcliffe Street. A Royal Logistics Corp bomb disposal vehicle has arrived along with a fire engine and residents living within the cordon were told they were not able to return home.It comes as investigators continue to work on piecing together a motive for the blast. Earlier on Wednesday, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West said Emad al-Swealmeen had been buying parts for his homemade...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#Liverpool Women#British#Syrian#Iraqi#Italian#The Daily Mail#Anglican Cathedral
Shropshire Star

Concerns raised about asylum seekers in Liverpool ‘pretending to convert’

A spokesman for Liverpool Cathedral said Emad Al Swealmeen was baptised in 2015 and confirmed in 2017, but lost contact with the cathedral in 2018. The Christian man who took in the Liverpool bomber when he was destitute had previously expressed concern about asylum seekers pretending to convert to bolster their visa applications.
POLITICS
The Independent

Emad al-Swealmeen: Liverpool bomber who died in taxi explosion named

Police have named the failed bomber who died in the Liverpool Women’s Hospital explosion.Detectives said they strongly believe the taxi passenger who was carrying the device was Emad al-Swealmeen.The 32-year-old is thought to have lived in a house in Sutcliffe Street where several other men have been arrested.He recently rented a different property, in Rutland Avenue, where investigators found bomb components.Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our focus is the Rutland Avenue address, where we have continued to recover significant items.“We continue to appeal for any information about this incident and now that we have...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Liverpool bomb: Church not aware of converts abusing asylum system

The Church of England says it is not aware of any link between conversion and asylum system abuse after it emerged Liverpool bomb attacker Emad Al Swealmeen had become a Christian. Al Swealmeen, who died in the attack on Sunday, was a failed asylum seeker who had been refused permission...
RELIGION
WTOP

The Hunt: Liverpool terror suspect’s motive

Authorities say the person suspected of committing a terror attack in the U.K. last Sunday had been denied asylum in 2014. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Liam Duffy, Strategic Advisor for the Counter Extremism Project, said the suspect may have gotten lost while looking for his target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Church disputes claims large numbers of asylum seekers ‘abuse’ system by converting to Christianity

The Church of England has disputed claims that it has inadvertently helped hundreds of asylum seekers convert to Christianity in order for them to “abuse” the asylum system.Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, the Iraqi asylum seeker killed in the abortive suicide bomb attack outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday, is thought to have become a Christian in 2015.There have since been widespread claims in the media, attributed to Home Office sources, that it is "standard practice" among asylum seekers "to game the asylum system" by converting to Christianity and then claiming they are at risk of religious persecution in their home countries.But...
RELIGION
uta.edu

Attack Suspects Nabbed

These three youths were arrested in connection with an attempted rape of Mina Jo Dunivan, 17, of 1821 E. Harvey. Left to right are Joe Bowen, 19, of 4508 Erath, and Charles Edward Berry, 20, of Route 7, Box 104, whom the girl stabbed in the back while fighting him off, she said.
ARLINGTON, TX
WYTV.com

Police search for suspect in East Liverpool bank robbery

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in East Liverpool are investigating a bank robbery. Chief John Lane said a man walked into the Farmers National Bank on Bradshaw Avenue at about 9 a.m. and demanded money from a teller. The teller emptied her drawer and the suspect ran off. Lane...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
The Independent

Almost 300 ‘spiking by injection’ reports received by police in two months

The police have received a total of 274 reports of people being “spiked by injection” over the last two months.A total of 274 drink spiking incidents involving “some form of injection” have been reported to forces across the UK during the period, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said.It comes amid nightclub boycotts and calls for greater action to tackle spiking.Police have urged anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking “in any form” to contact their local force for help and insisted all will be “investigated and taken seriously.Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy