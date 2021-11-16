SWFL’s Ryleigh Plank to perform for your votes on ‘The Voice’

THE VOICE -- “Knockout Rounds” Episode 2112 -- Pictured: Ryleigh Plank -- (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

FORT MYERS, Fla. — SWFL’s Ryleigh Plank will perform for your votes tonight on NBC’s ‘The Voice’!

Viewers at home can vote for their favorite artists to keep them on the show. CLICK HERE to vote.

“To be able to get to this point in the competition is such a blessing,” Plank said. “To be part of Ariana’s team still and to be a part of the show still.”

SWFL’s Ryleigh Plank makes it through battle rounds on ‘The Voice’

SWFL’s Ryleigh Plank rocks it in the Knockout round of ‘The Voice’

The artist who receives the lowest amount of votes will be eligible for the Instant Save and can perform another song to show why they should stay in the competition.

THE VOICE — “Live Top 20 Eliminations” Episode 2114B — Pictured: (l-r) Jim and Sasha Allen, Ariana Grande, Ryleigh Plank, Holly Forbes — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

THE VOICE — “Live Top 20 Eliminations” Episode 2114B — Pictured: (l-r) Bella DeNapoli, Holly Forbes, Jim and Sasha Allen, Raquel Trinidad, Ryleigh Plank — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

THE VOICE — “Live Top 20 Eliminations” Episode 2114B — Pictured: Ryleigh Plank — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The singer with the lowest number of votes will be sent home.

The Fort Myers native was chosen to continue onto the next round by her coach Ariana Grande.