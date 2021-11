Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, has warned that his country is going through a “massive” pandemic of the unvaccinated. “The pandemic is far from over,” said Spahn, a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). “We are currently experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, which is massive. There would be fewer coronavirus patients on intensive care units if more people would let themselves be vaccinated.”

