NFL linebacker Nigel Bradham arrested on drug, weapons charges

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
Nigel Bradham, No. 53 of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bradham was arrested Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, on drug and weapons charges in Tallahassee, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An NFL linebacker’s reported side hustle resulted in his Saturday arrest on two marijuana charges and one weapons charge.

Nigel Bradham, a Super Bowl champion and former Florida State University standout, is facing three counts of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, two counts of gun possession during a felony and one count of marijuana possession with intent to sell, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Florida Highway Patrol Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw told the newspaper that a trooper ran the license plate on Bradham’s 2021 Chevrolet Corvette as he exited Interstate 10 on Tallahassee’s east side just before 11 a.m. Saturday, and the tag came back “not assigned,” indicating it was likely issued for another vehicle.

The trooper, who initiated a traffic stop, reported the “strong odor of marijuana,” and a search of the vehicle revealed two handguns, 3.4 pounds of marijuana and 10 small bags, which the trooper believed were intended for distribution of the drug.

One gun came back stolen out of Missouri, Jefferson-Shaw confirmed to the newspaper.

According to arrest papers, Bradham showed troopers his concealed weapons permit and claimed to have a medical marijuana card as well, but troopers said when they checked the registry, Bradham was not on it, WCTV reported.

Court documents stated that troopers found a satchel in the front seat containing 10 small bags of marijuana, along with a 9 mm pistol in the glove box. Meanwhile, a suitcase with nearly three and a half pounds of marijuana inside was located in the Corvette’s trunk, the TV station reported.

Bradham, 32, was released on a $1,000 bail Sunday morning, according to jail records.

Bradham, who played nine years in the NFL and is a free agent this season, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2012 and earned a Super Bowl ring in 2018 while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, WCTV reported.

