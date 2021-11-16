Toledo community voting on new Riverhawks logo

Okanogan County Community Action Council (OCCAC) is seeking an experienced and creative leader committed to our core mission of leading a revolt on poverty through education, empowerment, and engagement. The Executive Director develops and directs the human, financial and physical resources of the organization toward achieving the goals and priorities established by the Board of Directors and protects the credibility and community capital/good will of the agency. OCCAC is a non-profit organization located in Okanogan County, Washington. Our community is rich with civic, cultural, and recreational activities any season of the year. There are incredible opportunities for those interested in the arts, along with many other recreational adventures. Living in Okanogan County is full of excitement and a sense of community togetherness. Salary: $7,646/mo - $10,195/mo. DOE, plus benefits Job Location: 424 S. 2nd. Ave., Okanogan, WA Closing Date: 5:00 pm on Friday, December 17, 2021; or until filled. How to Apply: Visit www.occac.com to view the job opening. Click the “About Us” tab at the top of the page. Then select the Employment link. Interested applicants can apply by cover letter, & resume to: Okanogan County Community Action Council Attn: Connie P.O. Box 1067 Okanogan, WA 98840 connien@occac.com (509) 422-4041 EEOC/AA Employer.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO