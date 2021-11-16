ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Toledo community voting on new Riverhawks logo

By Marissa Heffernan marissa.heffernan@tdn.com
Omak Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toledo Riverhawks will choose a new logo this week after a community survey on which image to use closes. The Toledo High School art committee will make an official recommendation to the school board on which of four stylized hawks and “T” logos to use Thursday, according to a district...

