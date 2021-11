SPOKANE, Wash. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and much of the Inland Northwest in anticipation of an incoming storm. The advisory runs from 4 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday for an inch or more of accumulating snow just in time for the Friday morning commute. For many, this will be the first accumulating snow of the season. Snow has already started falling around the Spokane area as of Thursday afternoon.

