Montgomery County, OH

Changes being made to Miller Lane to boost its appeal

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A popular business district in the Miami Valley is making changes to boost its appeal.

Butler Township officials say over the years the business district known as “Miller Lane” has grown.

Those who take the Benchwood exit off I-75 will find a wide-range of restaurants, hotels, gas stations and stores to stop at.

“We’re located at the corner of I-70 and 75. Whether we’re a destination for our residents or people traveling throughout the Dayton area, we’re proud of it, we want to improve what we have to offer,” said Mike Lang, Butler Township Trustee.

Once the township took control of Miller Lane from the county, a four-million dollar project was approved to revamp the district.

Some of the changes will include interchange improvements, a continuous right turn lane from Benchwood Road, a roundabout at Miller Lane and Maxton Road, landscape upgrades and heightened safety measures.

“Anytime you have a commercial area that is densley populated by two major highways, you’re going to have issues and that’s the same no matter where you are,” Lang said.

Officials hope the changes will be finished by 2023.

Comments / 4

Dennis Edwards
2d ago

now lets work on cleaning up wamart and all the drugs being sold on miler lane.......

Reply(1)
7
