‘Jockey’ and ‘Juice Wrld’ Documentary Win AFI Fest Audience Awards, Grand Jury Honors Announced

By Angelique Jackson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAFI Fest announced its 2021 jury and audience award winners, with audience prizes going to “Jockey” and the documentary feature centered on the late rapper Juice Wrld. “Bringing filmmakers and movie fans...

