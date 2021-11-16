4 women to represent Fresno and Clovis at Miss California competition

Four local young women will represent Fresno and Clovis after winning the titles and the crowns at the Miss America-affiliated scholarship competition on Saturday.

The candidates went through several rounds including interviews, talent, evening wear and social impact initiative presentations throughout the day in Clovis.

The winners of the Miss competition receive $1,000 and the Teen winners receive $500.

Action News Anchor Margot Kim served as one of the judges.

Ashlyn Cruise: Miss City of Fresno

Caleigh Alday: Miss Clovis

Hana Tilksew: Miss Outstanding Teen City of Fresno

Kayli Gibbons: Miss Outstanding Teen Clovis

Congratulations to the following:

The winners will compete in the Miss California competition next summer as part of the Miss America program.