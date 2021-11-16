ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 women to represent Fresno and Clovis at Miss California competition

Four local young women will represent Fresno and Clovis after winning the titles and the crowns at the Miss America-affiliated scholarship competition on Saturday.

The candidates went through several rounds including interviews, talent, evening wear and social impact initiative presentations throughout the day in Clovis.

The winners of the Miss competition receive $1,000 and the Teen winners receive $500.

Action News Anchor Margot Kim served as one of the judges.

Congratulations to the following:
  • Ashlyn Cruise: Miss City of Fresno
  • Caleigh Alday: Miss Clovis
  • Hana Tilksew: Miss Outstanding Teen City of Fresno
  • Kayli Gibbons: Miss Outstanding Teen Clovis

    • The winners will compete in the Miss California competition next summer as part of the Miss America program.

