Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial After “No Black Pastors In Court” Comment

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCG9r_0cxiR4HS00

The quest to get justice for Ahmaud Arbery has led to many questionable occurrences during the current murder trial, one in particular being attorney Kevin Gough’s off-color comment about not wanting Black pastors in the courtroom .

Thankfully the good Rev. Jesse Jackson is with all the smoke, as he made sure to be seated right with Ahmaud’s mom, Wanda Cooper-Jones, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Georgia earlier today.

Gough, defense attorney for accused murder affiliate William “Roddie” Bryan, made the original comment last Friday during court proceedings, saying verbatim, “It’s one thing for the family to be present — it’s another thing to ask for the lawyers to be present — but if we’re going to start a precedent starting yesterday where we’re going to bring high-profile members of the African American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in front of the jury, I believe that’s intimidating,” further summing up his unfounded point by adding, “The idea that we’re going to be serially bringing these people in series to sit down with the victim’s family one after another…obviously, there’s only so many pastors they can have. If their pastor is Al Sharpton right now that’s fine, but that’s it. We don’t want any more Black pastors here — Jesse Jackson, or whoever was in here earlier this week.”

Jackson must’ve felt slighted by the remark, especially being that his name was brought up without ever haven been present in the courtroom before today. Still, Gough decided to double down on his initial comments by making his anti-Black pastor rhetoric be known yet again, stating, “How many pastors does the Arbery family have?! We had the Rev. Al Sharpton here earlier… uh, last week. I’m not keeping track, and I think the court has indicated [that] the court doesn’t intend to ask anyone to keep track of who was in the gallery, but I don’t know who Rev. Jackson’s pastoring here.”

He went on to make a further slick comment about the Arbery family giving up seats in the public gallery, also adding, “The seats in a public gallery of a courtroom are not like courtside seats in a Lakers game.”

Thankfully fo everybody, the judge denied his motion.

Watch Kevin Gough pretty much embarrass himself below, and peep the look our man Jesse Jackson gives him — if looks could kill!

Comments / 0

uticaphoenix.net

Georgia man who called police on Ahmaud Arbery describes ‘shocking

GEORGIA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Owner Says He Wasn’t Worried About Theft At Site Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Claimed To Protect

Jurors in the trial of the three white men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery last year in Georgia heard testimony Thursday from a property owner who said he did not authorize Gregory and Travis McMichael to watch over his construction site, nor was he particularly concerned about theft ― undercutting two of the justifications the defendants have offered for pursuing Arbery and confronting him.
BRUNSWICK, GA
