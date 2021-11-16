2 Bodies Found Inside Vehicle In Centennial Parking Lot

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they found a black Chevrolet Tahoe they believe was involved in the shootings of six teenagers at Nome Park on Nov. 15. Police say they are still looking for the second vehicle, a black Chrysler 300. (credit: Aurora Police) Investigators say they are following up on leads tied to the people inside the Tahoe at the time of the shootings. UPDATE – Detectives have located the black Tahoe & are following up on leads associated w/ the occupants. The black Chrysler 300 is still outstanding. If you have any information on the driver, owner, or suspects involved, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO. https://t.co/ncTA4bj6we pic.twitter.com/1jwyrLLfOR — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 18, 2021 The six victims are all students at Aurora Central High School. They range in age from 14-18. All are expected to be okay. (credit: CBS) The shooting caused the school to be placed on “secure perimeter” for hours until the school conducted a controlled release of the rest of the students to their families. A motive for the shooting has not been released. If you have more information related to this crime, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP. A $7,000 reward is being offered.

