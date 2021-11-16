2 Bodies Found Inside Vehicle In Centennial Parking Lot
By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
3 days ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies say two people were found shot and killed inside a vehicle. Deputies responded to a parking lot at an office building on East Geddes Avenue, near the Centennial Airport.
Geddes Avenue is closed between Iola Street and Joliet Street.
(credit: CBS)
Sheriff’s investigators have not disclosed anymore information.
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– New bodycam video shows good Samaritans, police officers and firefighters rescuing people from a burning apartment complex in Boulder last month. It’s been nearly a month since a massive fire tore through the Whittier Apartments.(credit: Boulder Police)
Good Samaritans and rescuers were captured on video catching one man who had to jump to safety as the flames spread. (credit: CBS)
The fire impacted more than 80 units and caused three buildings to collapse. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. (credit: Erika Berkland)
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police is a step closer to locating the suspects involved in Monday’s shooting at Nome Park that left six teens injured. APD says detectives located a black Tahoe believed to be involved in the shooting. Local activists are calling on people with information to come forward with any information.
UPDATE – Detectives have located the black Tahoe & are following up on leads associated w/ the occupants.
The black Chrysler 300 is still outstanding. If you have any information on the driver, owner, or suspects involved, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO. https://t.co/ncTA4bj6we pic.twitter.com/1jwyrLLfOR
— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November...
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they found a black Chevrolet Tahoe they believe was involved in the shootings of six teenagers at Nome Park on Nov. 15. Police say they are still looking for the second vehicle, a black Chrysler 300.
(credit: Aurora Police)
Investigators say they are following up on leads tied to the people inside the Tahoe at the time of the shootings.
UPDATE – Detectives have located the black Tahoe & are following up on leads associated w/ the occupants.
The black Chrysler 300 is still outstanding. If you have any information on the driver, owner, or suspects involved, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO. https://t.co/ncTA4bj6we pic.twitter.com/1jwyrLLfOR
— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 18, 2021
The six victims are all students at Aurora Central High School. They range in age from 14-18. All are expected to be okay.
(credit: CBS)
The shooting caused the school to be placed on “secure perimeter” for hours until the school conducted a controlled release of the rest of the students to their families.
A motive for the shooting has not been released. If you have more information related to this crime, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP. A $7,000 reward is being offered.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood have arrested a third suspect in the murder of Gail Wilson. Wilson, 81, was last seen leaving his home on Halloween. He remains missing.
Jay Sean Griffith (credit: Lakewood Police)
Police arrested Jay Sean Griffith, 21, in connection with the homicide of Wilson. Griffith remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of tampering with a deceased body and accessory to first-degree murder.
Savannah Nicole Wilson and Ricardo Gonzalez Perez (credit: Lakewood Police)
Griffith’s arrest comes after two other suspects, Ricardo Gonzalez Perez, 35, and Savannah Wilson, 24, were arrested last week for the victim’s murder.
Police are still looking for Wilson’s body.
(credit: Gail Wilson Family)
Currently police are trying to trace back the different locations of where Wilson’s red pick-up truck was on Oct. 31 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to hopefully find his body. They are searching the area of 6th to Colfax Avenues and Broadway and York Street.
Police are asking anyone with surveillance video of the truck to contact the Lakewood Police Department or call the tip line at 303-763-6800.
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 30-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault on a child. The arrest of Michael Patrick Buckley on Wednesday afternoon followed the expiration of an Amber Alert out of Westminster. An 11-year-old girl went missing Tuesday and was found on Wednesday.
“We know there is inherent interest in this case and what occurred over the last couple of days. This is an open and ongoing case and to protect the integrity of the investigation we will not be releasing any additional information,” Westminster police wrote. “We would also like to remind everyone the...
MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wednesday night, Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a Montrose Police Department investigation of a woman who is believed to be kidnapped.
According to CBI, investigators believe suspect Tre Richardson, 27, kidnapped Angela O’Neill, 41, who was last seen at 5:50 p.m.
In a Montrose PD press release, MPD confirmed police responded to a home in the 100 Block of South San Juan Avenue and spoke with witnesses about the suspected kidnapping. They told investigators that a man arrived, demanding to speak with a woman inside the home, and it was determined the two...
Longmont, Colo. CBS)- Cenna Vaelli has owned Cenna Custom Cycles in Longmont since 2015. In November 2019, his shop was broken into and $40,000 worth of bicycles and merchandise was stolen.
(credit: CBS)
He said it happened quickly.
“Taken within most likely less than a minute,” Cenna said. “It makes you feel very vulnerable just like when you get your bike ripped off in your garage even except you are going to want to magnify it.”
He wasn’t alone. Back in late 2019 and early 2020 CBS4’s Connor McCue interviewed bike shop owners who had the same thing happen to them and were starting...
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – An Amber Alert issued for an 11-year-old girl was canceled on Wednesday afternoon after Westminster police said girl was found. Police say they won’t be releasing any more information at this time as the investigation continues, but the girl’s family released the following statement:
“We are so grateful to have (our daughter) home and safe. We would request privacy. It is very comforting to know that families like ours are supported by a close-knit community and overwhelming response from the Westminster Police Department along with all the other first responder agencies who step up to help. We...
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police released descriptions and pictures of two vehicles they believe were involved in the shootings of six teenagers at Nome Park on Nov. 15. The shooting happened near Aurora Central High School.
(credit: Aurora Police)
Investigators describe the vehicles as a black Chrysler 300 with dark tint and chrome wheels. The second is described as a black Chevrolet Tahoe with chrome door handles and a roof rack. Police say the Tahoe possibly has Colorado registration tags.
(credit: Aurora Police)
In addition to the new suspect vehicle information, the reward for information leading to an arrest has gone up. The Aurora Reward Fund pitched in another $5,000 on top of the $2,000 made available by the Metro Denver Crimestoppers.
(credit: CBS)
Police say two of the six victims “have a long physical recovery ahead.” The others are expected to be okay.
Those who know more about the vehicles, suspects or circumstances are asked to call 720-913-STOP.
HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– New digital reconstruction images of an unidentified female have been released in the hopes of solving a mystery that is more than 22 years old. The female’s skeletal remains were found about 3-and-a-half miles west of Interstate 25 on Red Rocks Road near Walsenburg in unincorporated Huerfano County on Aug. 10, 1999.
(credit: CBI)
She has been known only as Jane Doe since then.
A forensic artist recently completed new digital reconstruction images of the woman in hopes of identifying her. She is described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 130-145 pounds. She was estimated to be 30-45 years...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Search and Rescue team helped find a disoriented dirt biker near Rampart Range. The call for help came Tuesday night.
(credit: Douglas County Search and Rescue)
Crews say the biker was far south on a trail, but couldn’t find his way around. They were able to reach him and get him back to his vehicle.
The team, made up of all volunteers, is a nonprofit.
BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 285 was closed in both directions for hours on Thursday afternoon due to a deadly head-on crash that ended with two people dead and two others rushed to the hospital. The highway was closed in both directions at mile marker 225 just after 3 p.m. Thursday.
All lanes had reopened by 8 p.m. Thursday.
(credit: CBS)
Drivers were urged to take an alternate route and expect delays.
#US285 (Hampden Ave) southbound: Road closed due to a crash at County Road 43A. US-285 at mile point 225 southbound is closed due to a crash. Expect delays and seek alternate route. https://t.co/LgxDGtNJq7
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 18, 2021
Before the crash, Colorado State Patrol began receiving reports of a small grey vehicle driving recklessly through school zones and crossing the double yellow lines. Units were dispatched to the area but that’s when a head-on collision occurred between the grey vehicle and a white Ford.
The two people inside the grey vehicle that was driving recklessly were deceased on the scene. Two people inside the white Ford were rushed to the hospital. The grey vehicle does not have any license plates.
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two men are accused of driving at excessive speeds during a street race and causing a crash that killed a young woman in Westminster over the weekend.
We learned Tuesday suspects Shimpson Huynh, 30 and Adrian Lau, 21, are both in custody on $100,000 cash-only bonds. Both men face charges for vehicular homicide after they were arrested for the crash that killed 21-year-old Annika Williams at the intersection with 105th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard Sunday evening.
Williams was northbound on Sheridan when she was turning onto 105th, and police say Huynh and Lau were in separate cars speeding...
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters made progress on the Kruger Rock Fire with 60% containment and 146 acres burned. Fire activity was minimal on Thursday.
(credit: CBS)
There are still some small pockets of moderate smoke as heavy fuels continue to burn. The Red Flag Warning was in effect on Thursday but only minimally affected the fire. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 5 a.m. Friday.
Aircraft operations weren’t used in suppression efforts on Thursday but if conditions improve, air support may join the firefight on Friday. Firefighters will patrol the area and monitor the fire throughout the night.
(credit: CBS)
Colorado officials believe strong winds knocked down power lines on Tuesday morning, causing the wildfire at daybreak. High winds throughout the day made it impossible for helicopters or planes to make slurry or water drops on the fire, but a small plane that was believed to be monitoring the fire on Tuesday evening crashed, killing the pilot, who was identified by the aviation company as Marc Thor Olson.
LINK: Larimer County Kruger Rock Fire Info Website
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Tuesday, City of Fountain Police Department arrested David Miller, 40, following a traffic stop where police found illegal drugs in the car he was driving. It also happened to be the same day he had already been sentenced for prior felony convictions.
According to the Fountain PD Facebook post, detective’s received a report about careless driving and responded to a vehicle in the 1100 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue.
Detectives pulled over Miller in the vehicle and were able to see suspected narcotics inside, and he was placed into custody. Investigators confirmed Miller’s driver’s license was suspended, and he was found to be in possession of approximately 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and around $4,000 in cash.
(credit: Fountain Police)
(credit: Fountain Police)
Investigators confirmed Miller was sentenced to probation for felony charges earlier in the day. Court documents show he was convicted of felony menacing with a weapon. His criminal history shows prior convictions for a number of felonies with seven prior sentences to the Colorado Department of Corrections.
Miller was booked into the El Paso County Jail. He faces charges for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II-controlled substance, driver’s license violation and careless driving.
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The young woman killed in Westminster when her car was struck by a vehicle engaged in a street race, has been identified as Annika Williams. The crash happened Sunday evening in Westminster at 105th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Westminster Police say they received a call around 9:15 p.m.
A witness and another officer performed CPR on Williams until help arrived, but the 21-year-old did not survive.
UPDATE: Cash-Only, 100K Bonds Set For Shimpson Huynh, Adiran Lau In Crash That Killed Annika Williams In Westminster
Annika Williams (credit: Williams family)
According to police, Williams was heading north on Sheridan Boulevard and attempting...
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned the City of Aurora has agreed to pay $15 million to the family of Elijah McClain to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed over McClain’s death. The sum was confirmed to CBS4 by three sources familiar with the tentative agreement.
All requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak about the settlement.
City officials have acknowledged an agreement was reached, but said details would not be made public until the deal was finalized.
“The city of Aurora and the family of Elijah McClain reached a settlement agreement in principle over the summer to resolve the...
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency officials at the Kruger Rock Fire are investigating a plane crash in the area Tuesday night. Fire reports were received at around 6:30 p.m.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at around 10:30 p.m. they found the plane wreckage, and the pilot unfortunately did not survive.
(credit: CBS)
They say the crash site is near the south end of Hermit Park. No one else was on board.
(credit: CBS)
“We are sad to report that the pilot and only occupant of the aircraft did not survive.” LCSO stated.
(credit: CBS)
Dozens of fire trucks and other first responder vehicles were seen at...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI searched four homes on the Western Slope this week, connected to an alleged breach of election security and alleged misuse of campaign funds. The door to Sharronna Bishop’s Garfield County home appears that it was entered by force.
Sharronna Bishop (credit: CBS)
“They were yelling that this was the FBI, open the door. I took my two children into their bedroom,” Bishop told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.
It was Tuesday when federal and state agents arrived with a search warrant.
Bishop recalled, “Just as we were about to open the door it flew open. They had used a...
DENVER (CBS4) – A month after an Uber driver was stabbed while picking up riders, he says police are still waiting for the rideshare company to reveal who requested the ride. The damage to Disney Gonzalez’s car is the least of his problems now.
(credit: CBS)
It was Oct. 18 when he was picking up a late Uber ride request at Broadway and Evans Avenue.
Five or six teens appeared, and he told them that was too many.
“They hit my car. I opened the door… ‘Hey what are you doing?'” Gonzalez recalled to CBS4.
The teens then struck him and stabbed him four times. The...
