ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McCarthy says he called Gosar before anime tweet video taken down: report

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1FxP_0cxiQvZZ00

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R.-Calif.) said Monday that he called Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) last week after Gosar tweeted an anime video depicting himself carrying out violent acts against Democratic lawmakers including President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

McCarthy told CNN he spoke to Gosar after he posted the video and noted that the tweet was taken down after their conversation, but he did not directly condemn Gosar's behavior.

"He took the video down and he made a statement that he doesn't support violence to anybody. Nobody should have violence [against them]," McCarthy told CNN in his first public comments about the incident. "I called him when I heard about the video, and he made a statement that he doesn't support violence, and he took the video down."

Last week, House Democrats introduced a resolution to censure Gosar over the video, which has since been removed. The anime clip showed Gosar striking a figure bearing Ocasio-Cortez’s face in the back of the neck with a sword. The video also showed Gosar’s likeness approaching Biden while holding two swords.

Gosar issued a statement last week about the "gross mischaracterization of a short anime video produced by his office."

"I do not espouse violence or harm towards any Member of Congress or Mr. Biden," the statement said. "This video is truly a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy."

CNN also reported that Gosar further defended his actions in an email over the weekend.

"I am entitled to speak to the people and to do so in a manner that is engaging. Further, I have a right to speak to the younger generation in this country," he wrote, according to the network.

The Hill has reached out to McCarthy and Gosar for comment.

Comments / 28

Keith Miller
2d ago

Trump normalized behavior that is disrespectful at minimum and violent at the worst. Proper decorum and Statesman like behavior should be the norm

Reply
15
Ray Sigala
2d ago

Not too childish and disrespectful, Mr. Biden and these republicans wonder why the country is in CHAOS, they cause it with their hateful rhetoric and causing divide. Yes it's the republicans or hasn't anyone noticed that nothing but hate and trouble follows them. Stop it and get along for the betterment of the PEOPLE!

Reply(4)
21
Buck Hunter
2d ago

Not good enough. We should all demand better from our elected representatives and leaders, regardless of party. Sometimes I think the nation is being run by children.

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Flashback: Paul Gosar celebrated Hillary Clinton nearly being severely injured in Christmas Eve tweet

Before Republican Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona tweeted an anime video doctored to depict him killing Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he had tweeted a video cheering about Hillary Clinton almost being severely injured.Journalist Aaron Rupar quote-tweeted a video that Mr Gosar had tweeted on Christmas Eve reading “Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas.” Attached was a video from the 1990s during a 60 Minutes interview showing Ms Clinton with former president Bill Clinton ducking as a light falls over and nearly hits her.Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/WpHWWHJGK5— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) December 24, 2019The House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Gosar
SFGate

Kevin McCarthy reportedly got into 'heated' exchange at testy House GOP meeting

The House Republican caucus reportedly held a tense meeting Tuesday morning in which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy got into a verbal dust-up with Texas Rep. Chip Roy. Among other things, House Republicans are quarreling over the behavior of certain far-right members. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona recently tweeted, then deleted, an anime video that depicts him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexanda Ocasio-Cortez. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia shared the phone numbers of the 13 House Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Other House Republicans have called for action to be taken against those who backed the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Democratic#Cnn#Democrats
mediaite.com

House GOP Closed-Door Meeting Reportedly Gets Tense Over Gosar Anime Meme and Whether to Punish Republicans Over Infrastructure Votes

House Republicans got into some tense discussions Tuesday over Paul Gosar’s bonkers anime video and whether to punish the 13 members who backed the infrastructure bill. There’s been a lot of intra-Republican fighting over the congressmembers who voted with the Democratic majority to pass the bipartisan package that received support from senators like Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

GOP votes against Gosar censure, but frustration builds against controversial congressman: 'It's all silly'

All but three House Republicans Wednesday voted against a Democrat-led effort to censure Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments – but some Republicans around Congress are frustrated that the controversial representative's actions changed the narrative right when Democrats were struggling politically. "Leadership is pissed," one House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Rep. Paul Gosar Censured After Posting Cartoon Appearing To Show Killing Of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The House on Wednesday approved a motion to censure Republican Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar over violent video he posted on social media. The photoshopped cartoon video shows Gosar appearing to kill Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and then heading for President Joe Biden wielding two swords. Speaking on the House floor, Ocasio-Cortez said such behavior is unacceptable. “As leaders in this country, when we incite violence with depictions against our colleagues, that trickles down to violence in this country,” she said. “I do not espouse violence towards anyone. I never have. It was not my purpose to make anyone upset,” he said. Gosar described the video as a “symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy,” adding that he did not suggest any harm. The motion removes Gosar from the House oversight and reform committee, which Ocasio-Cortez also serves on, and the natural resources committee. He is now the first member of Congress to be simultaneously censured and stripped of his committees posts. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Nov. 17, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Paul Gosar re-shares controversial video after House censure

Washington — After receiving a rare formal rebuke from the House because of an anime video depicting violence against Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Biden, Congressman Paul Gosar re-shared to his social media account the offending cartoon that sparked his punishment. The Arizona Republican retweeted a post from a conservative...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

388K+
Followers
46K+
Post
282M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy