Fort Worth, TX

Suspect In Custody After Allegedly Shooting At Fort Worth Police Officers During Chase

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 8 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a person they said began shooting at them when West Division officers responded to a “shots fired” call Monday afternoon, Nov. 15.

When the suspect started shooting at officers the officers returned fire, but did not strike the person.

During the car chase, police said the suspect continued shooting at the officers.

Police used stop sticks and the vehicle ultimately came to a stop at Merrick and Bonnell Avenue.

End of police chase in Fort Worth (Chopper 11).

The suspect, who police have not yet identified, was taken into custody without incident.

No one was hurt.

End of police chase in Fort Worth (Chopper 11).

