New stores coming to Westmoreland Mall, several reopening shuttered storefronts

Westmoreland Mall Westmoreland Mall

HEMPFIELD, Pa. — A number of new stores are coming to the Westmoreland Mall, including several that had already closed there.

Our partners at TribLIVE.com report Charlotte Russe and Christopher & Banks will be joined by Neecs Sneaks and Rock Bottom jewelry. Charlotte Russe and Christopher & Banks previously occupied space inside the mall before a national downturn led to double digit closures at Westmoreland Mall.

Charlotte Russe will reopen in its original location in the mall: the upper level of the former Sears wing. That space is currently occupied by Millers’ Prom and Formal Wear, which will move to the first floor where Dressbarn used to be located.

Christopher & Banks is scheduled to reopen in early December in its original location as well.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: More store closures expected this spring at Westmoreland Mall

Western Edge Seafood and Joseph Jacob Jewelers are also scheduled to open this year inside the mall.

©2021 Cox Media Group