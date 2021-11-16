Lynne Robinson defends city council seat against Gina Johnson

On Tuesday, Eboni A. Johnson, outreach and programming librarian at Oberlin College Libraries, was elected to Oberlin City Council in an uncontested election, winning a narrow plurality of the vote. Johnson is one of two new members of City Council, and the only one with no former Council experience. She is the current chair of Oberlin City Council’s Human Relations Commission, where she has served for three years. We sat down with Johnson to discuss her experience running for Council during a pandemic and the areas in which she hopes to effect change once she is elected.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO