Presidential Election

Lynne Robinson defends city council seat against Gina Johnson

By Cameron Sheppard, News
bellevuereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on vote count update on Nov. 12 at 3:27 pm. With 40.16% of the registered voterss ballots counted, incumbent Lynne Robinson is winning the race for City Council Position No. 6...

www.bellevuereporter.com

Comments / 0

