Oklahoma teacher accused of sending nude photos, sexually assaulting teen student

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old middle school teacher was arrested after she allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old teenager.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday they took Shannon Heslip into custody on a charge of forcible sodomy. The Sheriff’s Office said they received "multiple reports" from teachers and members of the Choctaw Middle School administration about Heslip’s alleged relationship with the teen.

The middle school reportedly spoke with the victim’s family, who then called police. According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Heslip and the student allegedly "exchanged nude pictures" and she "sexually assaulted the teen."

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Aaron Brilbeck told KOTV, "This is plain and simple; this is sexual abuse. Regardless of the gender of the (staff member) regardless of the gender of the student, this is sexual abuse."

According to KOTV, the student is a male.

Brilbeck said the student told officials there was "some sexual contact" at Heslip’s residence.

In October, the boy’s parents reportedly looked for him at a basketball court but could not find him. They later learned Heslip and the student allegedly went on a hike, ate ice cream, then returned to her house. Investigators believe Heslip assaulted the student when they got to her residence.

Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools Superintendent David Reid wrote in a statement, "CNP administration was made aware of a situation which occurred with a Choctaw Middle School employee. Allegations of inappropriate communications via cell phone were made between a student and a support staff member. CNP immediately contacted the local law enforcement agency and cooperated in providing information for their investigation. This individual is no longer employed by the district."

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Heslip was released on $50,000 bond.