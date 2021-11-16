ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma teacher accused of sending nude photos, sexually assaulting teen student

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSPk9_0cxiOqwg00

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old middle school teacher was arrested after she allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old teenager.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday they took Shannon Heslip into custody on a charge of forcible sodomy. The Sheriff’s Office said they received "multiple reports" from teachers and members of the Choctaw Middle School administration about Heslip’s alleged relationship with the teen.

The middle school reportedly spoke with the victim’s family, who then called police. According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Heslip and the student allegedly "exchanged nude pictures" and she "sexually assaulted the teen."

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Aaron Brilbeck told KOTV, "This is plain and simple; this is sexual abuse. Regardless of the gender of the (staff member) regardless of the gender of the student, this is sexual abuse."

According to KOTV, the student is a male.

Brilbeck said the student told officials there was "some sexual contact" at Heslip’s residence.

In October, the boy’s parents reportedly looked for him at a basketball court but could not find him. They later learned Heslip and the student allegedly went on a hike, ate ice cream, then returned to her house. Investigators believe Heslip assaulted the student when they got to her residence.

Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools Superintendent David Reid wrote in a statement, "CNP administration was made aware of a situation which occurred with a Choctaw Middle School employee. Allegations of inappropriate communications via cell phone were made between a student and a support staff member. CNP immediately contacted the local law enforcement agency and cooperated in providing information for their investigation. This individual is no longer employed by the district."

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Heslip was released on $50,000 bond.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

3 incarcerated teens reportedly escape Louisiana detention center, remain at large

BRIDGE CTIY, La. (TCD) -- Three juveniles reportedly escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth on Sunday and remain on the run. According to the Louisiana State Police, the three escaped the facility located on River Road in Bridge City between 2 and 3 a.m. WVUE-TV reports 16-year-old Damarion Simmons, 14-year-old Devantae Payne, and 18-year-old Errol Gillett were all still at large 12 hours later.
LOUISIANA STATE
truecrimedaily

North Carolina man calls 911 and admits to killing father and uncle: Sheriff

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man reportedly called 911 and admitted to killing his father and uncle Sunday night. According to a press conference from Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin, Garrett Robert Eley reported gunshots at 39 Beaumont Drive, advising that he was responsible for the shooting. In the press conference, Sheriff Griffin described the call as "unusual" because of Garrett’s confession and "eerily calm" nature.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
truecrimedaily

N.Y. woman who married husband for citizenship tried killing him with razor: D.A.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman pleaded guilty to allegedly attempting to kill her 74-year-old husband in 2020, whom she married for citizenship. According to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, Olivia Raimo of Jamaica married a New Rochelle resident, who remained unnamed, in 2017. The District Attorney's Office says on Jan. 24, 2020, Raimo allegedly pushed her husband, "wedging him between the toilet seat and a wall, and then slit his wrist with a straight razor."
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Choctaw, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
truecrimedaily

15-year-old girl allegedly shot at adult-free 'out of control' birthday party

FRESNO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old girl was allegedly shot Sunday night at a 16-year-old’s birthday party at an Airbnb rental that had no adults present. According to the Fresno Bee, the shooting took place shortly before 9 p.m. at a residence on Vagedes Avenue. Officers reportedly located the victim with a gunshot wound on her upper torso. She was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center for surgery. Details on her condition have not been released. According to the Fresno Bee, a second juvenile victim endured injuries while trying to flee from gunfire.
FRESNO, CA
truecrimedaily

Oklahoma man convicted of murdering mom and grandma by setting them on fire

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A Marble City man was convicted Friday of murdering his mother and grandmother by pouring accelerant on them and lighting them on fire. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, a federal jury found 34-year-old Joseph Allen Hernandez guilty of two counts of murder in Indian Country and one count of arson in Indian Country. Hernandez’s trial began Nov. 16 and ended Nov. 19 with the verdict. He faces up to life in prison.
OKLAHOMA STATE
truecrimedaily

California man, 22, fatally shoots his 7-year-old niece and man over neighborhood dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man stands accused of shooting his own 7-year-old niece along with an adult man earlier this week. According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting occurred Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the 2600 block of 5th Street near Seavey Circle. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found the two victims with gunshot wounds, including 42-year-old Clifford Hall, who died at the scene.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Tcd#The Sheriff S Office#The Choctaw Middle School#Kotv
truecrimedaily

N.Y. man accused of stabbing father nearly 50 times, leaving body on sidewalk arrested in Louisiana

GRETNA, La. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old New York man arrested in Louisiana is accused of stabbing his father nearly 50 times and leaving his body wrapped in a bag on the sidewalk. The Gretna Police Department wrote in a statement that on Oct. 20 at approximately 10 p.m., Field Training Officer Jose DeLosAngeles and Officer Kaleab Magyar conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 truck. The driver, Joseph Adams, was reportedly acting "extremely nervous," which raised the officers' suspicions. Adams was previously convicted of first-degree rape and illegal carrying of a firearm, according to the statement.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Detroit ex-boyfriend suspected of killing mom of 2 in her driveway

DETROIT (TCD) -- A 45-year-old male out on bond was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of killing a 40-year-old mother of two in her driveway. Detroit Police announced Wednesday that they were searching for David Hammond after a woman was "gunned down outside of her home." The shooting occurred on the 16900 block of Carlisle Street around 9 a.m. She had reportedly just gotten home after dropping her two children off at school. Hammond was deemed "armed and dangerous" as police looked for him.
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Decomposing body found in S.C. home identified as a U.S. Marshals 'most wanted fugitive'

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A decomposing body discovered in a Seneca home was identified as a man who has been on the run from U.S. Marshals for over 16 years. According to a statement from the U.S. Marshals, on Nov. 6 a neighbor conducted a welfare check of an "elderly man not seen in weeks" on the 200 block of Jennifer Lane. The neighbor reportedly came across the "grisly" scene of a decomposing body and proceeded to contact authorities.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting Brooklyn mom execution-style arrested in Florida

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (TCD) -- A Georgia woman who was arrested in Florida for allegedly shooting a Brooklyn mother execution-style is being charged with murder. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Nov. 8 that the suspect in the Aug. 4 shooting in Crown Heights had been apprehended in Jacksonville, Florida. The suspect’s name was not immediately released at the time, but she was later identified as Claudia Banton, WNBC-TV reports. She reportedly also goes by the names Claudia Williams and Kiesha Brown.
FLORIDA STATE
truecrimedaily

Alabama mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old found dead with fractured skull and brain bleed

OPELIKA, Ala. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old mother and her boyfriend were arrested Monday in connection to her 2-year-old daughter’s death. According to the Montgomery Real-Time News, the child, Ivy Baker, was found dead in the bedroom of an apartment on Nov. 12 shortly after 7 a.m. The Opelika Police Department said Ivy’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
ALABAMA STATE
truecrimedaily

Michigan man convicted of murdering wife with heroin-laced cereal

FLINT, Mich. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of murdering his wife in 2014 by spiking her cereal with a fatal amount of drugs. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced Jason Thomas Harris' conviction news in a press release. Harris was found guilty of murder, solicitation of murder, and delivery of a controlled substance causing death. Harris reportedly handed his wife a bowl of cereal that prosecutors say he "laced with a lethal dose of heroin."
MICHIGAN STATE
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy