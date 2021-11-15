TRIMEDX joins AAMI BMET Apprenticeship Program as employer partner

Newtown, PA — November 19, 2021 — CenTrak Inc., a Halma company, today announces its acquisition of Infinite Leap, a healthcare consulting and services provider for real-time technologies, joining two of the leading forces in Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS). The acquisition expands and strengthens capabilities for CenTrak and its extensive partner ecosystem, helping healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes and substantiate return on investment from RTLS solutions. To further mark CenTrak’s evolution from a leading provider of IoT devices to an end-to-end solution provider, this news anchors its growing managed services by offering onsite clinical and technology support and success management programs for customers.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO