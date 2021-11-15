ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRIMEDX joins AAMI BMET Apprenticeship Program as employer partner

 5 days ago

A U.S. national BMET (biomedical equipment technician) Apprenticeship Program recently launched by AAMI has gained a valuable new employer partner. TRIMEDX—an industry-leading, technology-enabled provider of clinical engineering, medical device cybersecurity, and clinical asset management solutions to healthcare systems—will be offering apprenticeship opportunities through the AAMI registered apprenticeship program (RAP) as soon...

