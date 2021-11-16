ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind adding the chill

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the wind gusts turn northwest for Wednesday and Thursday it'll drive...

www.kaaltv.com

Big Frog 104

First Snowstorm May Bring 2 Inches Per Hour to Morning Commute in Northern Oneida County

The first snowstorm of the season may bring up to 2 inches of snow per hour, just in time for the morning commute in Northern Oneida County. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 11:00 PM Thursday, November 18 until 11 AM Friday, November 19 for the Northern Oneida County area. You may want to give yourself extra time for the morning commute with slippery roads and reduced visibility expected.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
alaskasnewssource.com

Wind brings a chill to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A November chill is being felt over much of mainland Alaska as arctic air settles in for a stay. A blizzard warning begins at 9 a.m. Thursday for the eastern Beaufort Sea coast, where winds will hit 35 to 50 mph and wind chills drop to 40 below.
kxnet.com

Thursday morning breakfast weather with a side of wind chills.

One way or another we’re going to have widespread wind chills in the single digits Thursday morning. One way would be a bit warmer temps than forecasted but you would need more wind. Our wind will drop off a lot overnight so that means to get those colder wind chills the temp will be colder as well. Bottom line, bundle up in the morning.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Breezy, Chilly, & A Few Flurries This Weekend

We've had a few good weekends this November, but we won't be adding this weekend onto our good list however. We will slowly "warm" back to the lower & middle 40s Friday & again Saturday, before the chilly air returns Sunday as we are wrapping up the weekend. The wind will be out of the south Friday, breezy at times, before turning back out of the NW Sunday, as another Alberta Clipper comes on through. This clipper will be responsible for a few late-day flurries Friday & Saturday afternoons & evenings. I really think though our best chance for light snow will be Sunday, with totals staying under a half of an inch. In summary, Saturday early on, looks to be the best day to get any of the late-season yardwork done, or to get the holiday lights up.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs3duluth.com

Sct. flurries & wind chills in the teens!

The strong low pressure system moves across the region today which will keep clouds around. Highs will trend cooler in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be strong out of the northwest at 15-20 mph gusting upwards of 30 mph so wind chills will be in the teens to 20s. Lows overnight will drop into the teens and single digits under partly cloudy skies. Lake effect will be with those along the south shore due to the strong northwest winds. A few spots could pick up a fresh 2-4″ of fresh snow.
ENVIRONMENT
OZY

Chasing the Wind

The newsletter to fuel — and thrill — your mind. Read for deep dives into the unmissable ideas and topics shaping our world. Storms are strange things — truly tempestuous in how suddenly they can shift shape and space. Even as we grappled with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and its devastation, Hurricane Nicholas barreled into Texas, flooding the Gulf Coast as it weakened. And then there are the long-term effects: Scientists found that 12 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated Louisiana, 1 in 6 survivors still had symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAAL-TV

Staying Breezy Through The Weekend

The chilly breeze out of the NW has been with us pretty much all-week, with this trend lasting as the week comes to an end. Look for wind gusts into the 30-35 mph range Thursday & Friday, with the wind turning more out of the south Friday, ahead of our next Alberta Clipper. Behind this clipper, the wind will remain strong, turning out of the NW for Sunday, with gusts into the 40 mph range or stronger!
ENVIRONMENT
KZTV 10

Morning cold front brings wind, showers and chill

A morning cold front knifing into the Coastal Bend brought showers and thunderstorms, along with a chilling north wind that sent temperatures 20 degrees below yesterday's highs. Today's brief cooling will be followed by a weekend warm-up and another cold front with showers chances Sunday night.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 16:06:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-19 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Susitna Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST FRIDAY THROUGH BROAD PASS * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Broad Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sustained northeast winds to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph combined with temperatures between 10 and 20 below through Broad Pass are causing dangerously low wind chills which will continue through tonight into Friday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 04:21:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-19 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Susitna Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST FRIDAY THROUGH BROAD PASS * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Broad Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sustained northeast winds to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph combined with temperatures between 10 and 20 below through Broad Pass are causing dangerously low wind chills which will continue through tonight into Friday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

