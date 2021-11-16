Wind adding the chill

We've had a few good weekends this November, but we won't be adding this weekend onto our good list however. We will slowly "warm" back to the lower & middle 40s Friday & again Saturday, before the chilly air returns Sunday as we are wrapping up the weekend. The wind will be out of the south Friday, breezy at times, before turning back out of the NW Sunday, as another Alberta Clipper comes on through. This clipper will be responsible for a few late-day flurries Friday & Saturday afternoons & evenings. I really think though our best chance for light snow will be Sunday, with totals staying under a half of an inch. In summary, Saturday early on, looks to be the best day to get any of the late-season yardwork done, or to get the holiday lights up.

