San Angelo, TX

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday November 15th

By Kris Boone
 3 days ago

Record Breaking heat across the Concho Valley with another round of record breaking temperatures expected tomorrow. San Angelo hit a high of 86 degrees, breaking the old record of 85 degree set back in 2016. Some upper level cirrus clouds could be moving through the region, but otherwise the quiet pattern will continue for the next several days.

The record high for Tuesday is 84 degrees with a forecasted high of 85 degrees in San Angelo. So the area could see back-to-back broken records.

Wednesday will be warm, but a cold front will begin to move into the area bringing some much cooler air into the area. There won’t be a lot rain with this cold front but any showers that could develop in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley.

This weekend, temperatures will slowly bounce back into the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

