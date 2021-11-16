ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temps briefly spike

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warm front drifting through into Tuesday morning will briefly let the temperatures pop up. But hot on its...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Frog 104

First Snowstorm May Bring 2 Inches Per Hour to Morning Commute in Northern Oneida County

The first snowstorm of the season may bring up to 2 inches of snow per hour, just in time for the morning commute in Northern Oneida County. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 11:00 PM Thursday, November 18 until 11 AM Friday, November 19 for the Northern Oneida County area. You may want to give yourself extra time for the morning commute with slippery roads and reduced visibility expected.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cw39.com

Freeze warning in Texas with a parade of cold fronts through Thanksgiving

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The first of three cold fronts between now and Thanksgiving passes through Houston early Thursday morning. After a few pre-sunrise showers, it’ll be cooler by 15 to 20 degrees, and breezy with gusts topping 20 mph at times. After today’s 60s, it turns chilly overnight into Friday...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bundle up, North Texas. Freezing temperatures are expected

The first Freeze Warnings of season are posted for North Texas as temperatures fall into the freezer Friday morning. This includes all of North Texas and extends as far south as Waco. What You Need To Know. Freeze Warning issued for Dallas/Ft. Worth through 9 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will fall...
TEXAS STATE
westernmassnews.com

The Northeast braces for weather whiplash as shorts give way to parkas

It has been a wild week of varying temperatures for parts of the eastern US, and it's about to get even more interesting. Fresh off the heels of the season's coldest air last weekend and drastically warmer temperatures this week, the stage is set for a weather whiplash as shorts and T-shirts weather today will give way to parkas and scarves in a matter of hours.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Highs climb well into the 60s today before cold front brings rain to central Pa.

A warm front will send high temperatures into the mid-to-upper 60s today across central Pennsylvania today. But a turnaround is in the forecast. "Your warmest day of the week (is today) and it's the warmest in the 10-day forecast," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira. "For the afternoon, we'll be seeing increasing and thickening clouds ahead of a cold front."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies Overnight, Chilly Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies, and breezy and mainly dry conditions overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Clouds move back in by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 30s. A gusty west wind will make it feel like the 20s throughout the day. (Credit: CBS 2) A very cold start is expected Friday with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s under a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for mid- to upper 40s this weekend with areas of patchy rain on Sunday. A few flurries are possible on Sunday night. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Monday will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the teens. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperature Drop Thursday With Wind Chills In The 20s

CHICAGO (CBS)– A colder day is ahead. Well… it's now almost 30 degrees colder this morning. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/EMQNkf56LQ — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 18, 2021 Thursday breezes will make it feel more like 20s. By the afternoon, temperatures only climb to the upper 30s. Very cold start to Friday with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Windy and warmer conditions are expected by Saturday but showers are possible by early Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Consistent Rain Throughout The Morning And Afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, it looks like we are going to get lucky with the skies opening up just in time for the partial lunar eclipse tonight. I have been a bit skeptical all week long because of just how narrow the window for clear skies was expected to be. You can see why when it comes to model data’s forecast of clouds. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It shows clouds rolling in right as the eclipse is wrapping up. That seems about right. Before we...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy