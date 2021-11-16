Temps briefly spike

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies, and breezy and mainly dry conditions overnight.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s for Thursday morning.
Clouds move back in by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 30s. A gusty west wind will make it feel like the 20s throughout the day.
A very cold start is expected Friday with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s under a partly cloudy sky.
Look for mid- to upper 40s this weekend with areas of patchy rain on Sunday. A few flurries are possible on Sunday night.
Highs on Monday will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the teens.
