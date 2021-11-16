Packers' new formula: Rely on defense rather than offense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 24 DAYS AGO