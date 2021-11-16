ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind on the rise

KAAL-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's about to get windy. Each of the next three afternoons feature the strong wind gusts. Initially, it's from...

www.kaaltv.com

glasgowcourier.com

Wind!

I'm pretty sure everyone has talked about, commented on, or complained about the recent two-day windstorm we had. Wasn't that a doozy? It showed how vulnerable we are to Mother Nature. And yet we need to be grateful our winds weren't accompanied by rain and/or sleet or snow. The northwestern coastal areas have it so much worse than us. Flooding and mudslides are harder to recover from.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Chilly Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving 2021 is looking like it will end up being the coldest since the 2014 edition. Highs reach the mid 20s but with a stout wind we'll end up with wind chills in the single digits to mid teens. A NW wind sustained at 10-20 mph will make things feel...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
localdvm.com

Less wind for Wednesday

After a blustery afternoon, the wind will relax overnight leading the coldest night of the fall thus far, with temperatures expected to be in the upper teens to low 20s, aside from the metro areas which will stay closer to 30 degrees. Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day, as high pressure will slide offshore, and as clouds increase over the next two days, we’ll see and feel a gradually warming each day. High temperatures Wednesday will reach the upper 40s to low 50s, and highs on Thanksgiving Day reach the upper 50s. Thanksgiving night a cold front will approach the region, bringing some showers to the area. As colder air moves in behind the front, some snow to mix may be seen over the Allegheny Mountains. All precipitation will exit off our coast Friday morning, allowing gusty northwest winds back to the region, as afternoon temperatures plummet 10 or more degrees compared to Thanksgiving Day. Heading into the start of the weekend, it will continue to be dry, breezy, and chilly. For Sunday, the long-range forecast models diverge significantly on a southern-style clipper-type system which might go on to develop into a stronger low-pressure system off the coast. This period will bear watching, so stay with the WDVM weather team as we keep you updated on the holiday weekend weather.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Gobble Gobble, temps will wobble

Wobble... or the first big drop on the roller coaster? That's more like it. After a start in the low 40s, highs only manage upper 40s on Wednesday. A cold front sliding through during mid morning will steal the upward momentum for the day. The wind turns northwest and will ultimately drive the temps down for Thanksgiving day. By morning, starting temps will be in the upper teens.
ENVIRONMENT
Skagit Valley Herald

Rain, wind in forecast for Thanksgiving

With floodwaters lingering in parts of Skagit County, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday that more heavy rain is on the way. The majority of the county is forecast to see 1 1/2 to 4 inches of rain Wednesday through Friday. The heaviest rain is forecast to fall on Thanksgiving Day.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KAAL-TV

Wind Of Change Is Here Today

We will enjoy the mild temperatures from Tuesday, early on Wednesday, ahead of a strong cold front. This front will keep the clouds over us all-day, which will try to squeeze out a sprinkle and/or flurry from 3 PM & later. The wind will be the bigger story again though, as it will be responsible for tumbling our temperatures all-afternoon, from the mid-40s to the mid-30s very quickly.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Friday's Forecast Is A Deal!

We are starting out a bit chilly Friday, following the freezing (literally) Thanksgiving. Morning temperatures will be in the middle teens, warming to the middle 30s later in the day. Even though it will be cloudy, with a few flurries later in the day, no major impacts on the roads are expected to and from the stores.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Thanksgiving Will Be Freezing, Literally!

I've been talking about it for some time now, the kitchen WILL be the place TO BE on Thanksgiving, as we are looking rather chilly all-day! A brisk NW wind will keep us in the upper teens early in the morning, with highs only topping out in the upper 20s! Even though it is chilly, we are staying rain/snow-free for the holiday, meaning there won't be any travel issues on any of our local roads, weather-wise.
LIFESTYLE

