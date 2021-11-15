Italy stumbles into playoffs again in World Cup qualifying

Frigid conditions in Edmonton were one of the main talking points during Canada's 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Mexico on Tuesday. Temperatures dipped as low as 14 degrees (with the wind chill, conditions felt like 5 degrees) at Commonwealth Stadium, making it the coldest game on record for El Tri, according to multiple sources. Though snow flurries pounded the area just hours before the game, conditions cleared up in time for kickoff, allowing for the field lines for the CFL's Edmonton Elks, who share the stadium, to be seen.
