Italy stumbles into playoffs again in World Cup qualifying

 3 days ago

Italy is facing another detour to get to a World Cup...

casinonewsdaily.com

Scotland defeated Moldova 2 – 0 to Reach World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

Scotland has now officially moved on to the European playoffs in 2022 World Cup qualifying stage on Friday, November 12th, 2021 as Scotland won with a final tally of 2 to 0 against Moldova in Group F play. Scotland is now guaranteed the 2nd – place finish in Group F of these 2022 World Cup qualifiers behind the 1st – place football club, Denmark, who cruised to their 9th consecutive victory.
FIFA
Insider

An international women's soccer team has demanded a gender test for an Iranian goalkeeper whose heroics cost them a match

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Chiellini latest Italy injury ahead of World Cup qualifiers

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy’s injury problems continued to pile up as captain Giorgio Chiellini became the latest player to withdraw from the squad on Wednesday ahead of its final World Cup qualifiers. Chiellini pulled out of the warmup prior to Juventus’ match against Fiorentina at the weekend and the...
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

European World Cup qualifiers wrap: Jorginho misses late penalty as Italy held, England on brink of Qatar spot

Jorginho missed a penalty as Italy were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland, leaving both sides still with a chance of automatic qualification for Qatar from Group C. With 15 points from seven games and the winners going through to the finals, Italy top the group on goal difference ahead of the Swiss, with Northern Ireland third on eight points after they beat Lithuania 1-0.
SOCCER
The Independent

Wales duo Will Rowlands and WillGriff John ‘unlikely’ to be fit for Australia

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys says it is “unlikely” that forwards Will Rowlands and WillGriff John will be fit for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia.Lock Rowlands and prop John suffered head injuries during Wales’ 38-23 victory over Fiji in Cardiff last weekend.John’s fellow prop Tomas Francis meanwhile, is following return-to-play protocols after being concussed in training last week.And wing Josh Adams who was withdrawn from the starting line-up just before kick-off against Fiji due to a calf muscle issue, is also being monitored.Humphreys said: “Regarding the two head injury assessments (Rowlands and John), they are following...
firstsportz.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy vs Switzerland player ratings as Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s header helps Italy get a 1-1 draw

Stadio Olimpico witnessed a thrilling contest of football between the home team, Italy and Switzerland. It was one tough football competition but in the end, the points were shared by the two teams. This draw left Italy on top of the group leaderboard while Switzerland sit at second with the same number of wins and draws as Italy.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Five Juventus stars called up for Italy’s crucial World Cup qualifiers

In the next two weeks, we’ll find out who will be the European nations who will qualify to Qatar 2022 after topping their qualifying groups. The national teams that finish on top will directly qualify to the World Cup, while their runners-up will have to contend for a spot throughout the playoffs.
SOCCER
The Independent

Italy in World Cup qualifying play-offs after away draw with brilliant Northern Ireland

European champions Italy will go into the World Cup qualifying play-offs after being held to a goalless draw by brilliant Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.In the best performance of the Ian Baraclough era, Northern Ireland frustrated their illustrious visitors for 90 minutes – with Conor Washington unable to take a last-minute chance to snatch a famous victory.With Switzerland beating Bulgaria 4-0 to top Group C, Italy – who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after going into the play-offs – must settle for second place while Northern Ireland made sure of third.There were superb performances across the pitch...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scotland’s performance against South Africa was a blip, Rory Lawson insists

Rory Lawson insists Scotland’s poor performance against South Africa last weekend should not detract from the overall progress being made by the national team.Gregor Townsend’s side have enjoyed notable wins over Wales, England, France and Australia over the past year or so, and the squad is currently loaded with top-level talent.The Scots were disappointed to see their momentum halted by last Saturday’s 30-15 defeat by the Boks at Murrayfield.But former Scotland scrum-half Lawson, who has been working as a pundit on Amazon Prime’s coverage of the autumn nations series, believes they have shown enough over a prolonged period to suggest...
WORLD
ESPN

Mexico out of its element -- 14 degrees -- in loss in Canada in World Cup qualifier

Frigid conditions in Edmonton were one of the main talking points during Canada's 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Mexico on Tuesday. Temperatures dipped as low as 14 degrees (with the wind chill, conditions felt like 5 degrees) at Commonwealth Stadium, making it the coldest game on record for El Tri, according to multiple sources. Though snow flurries pounded the area just hours before the game, conditions cleared up in time for kickoff, allowing for the field lines for the CFL's Edmonton Elks, who share the stadium, to be seen.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

South Africa make three changes for England as Handre Pollard returns to line-up

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to the Springboks starting XV for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against England. Handre Pollard and Cobus Reinach come into the side to form a fresh halfback pairing at Twickenham, with Elton and Herschel Jantjies dropping to the bench.The other change from the side which started the 30-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield sees Lood de Jager take over at lock from Franco Mostert, who also joins the replacements.The last time the Springboks beat England at Twickenham was in 2014, but they won the most recent meeting between the two...
WORLD
The Independent

Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire to start in England front row against South Africa

England will face the feared South African pack with a depleted front row after Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire were given starts in Saturday’s climax to the autumn against South Africa.Injury and an outbreak of coronavirus mean that loosehead prop Rodd will win his second cap while Blamire, who has made only three starts for his club Newcastle takes the hooking duties.Joe Marler leaves self-isolation on Friday and so is confined to a bench role for the rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.Eddie Jones has thrown a curve ball on the right wing where outside centre Joe Marchant is picked ahead of specialist Adam Radwan and Max Malins, who has been in free-scoring form for Saracens this season.
WORLD
The Independent

Cameron Norrie beaten on ATP Finals debut in Turin

Cameron Norrie was beaten by Casper Ruud on his Nitto ATP Finals debut after replacing the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas.The British number one found out earlier on Wednesday that he would get his chance in Turin when Tsitsipas decided to pull the plug because of an ongoing elbow problem.Norrie made a flying start against Ruud but the Norwegian turned the match around to win 1-6 6-3 6-4 and make it a straight fight against Andrey Rublev on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.Two alternates have made it into the tournament for the first time since 1998, and Norrie was hoping...
SPORTS
The Independent

England unlikely to get a World Cup warm-up in before Qatar 2022 – Southgate

Gareth Southgate admits England could go into next winter’s World Cup cold with a pre-tournament friendly unlikely given the tight time frame.The Premier League announced last week it will pause the season after the weekend of November 12-13 2022, with the World Cup in Qatar kicking off just over a week later.The final takes place on December 18, with the Carabao Cup fourth round scheduled days later and the Premier League campaign restarting on Boxing Day.Qualification: secured ✅The #ThreeLions are heading to next year's @FIFAWorldCup! pic.twitter.com/x6cgOojZph— England (@England) November 15, 2021Whereas most pre-tournament camps would allow time for two or...
PREMIER LEAGUE

