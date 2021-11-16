ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Deandre Ayton (leg) back in Suns' starting lineup Monday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (leg) is starting in Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ayton is returning to the starting lineup in place of JaVale McGee...

www.numberfire.com

