Break time’s over, everyone! Time to build all those prototype PCB that have been kicking around. Tonight its the KB2040, a “pro micro” pinout compatible RP2040 board so that folks who want to use CircuitPython’s awesome keyboard matrix and HID support can do so with existing keeb designs that were designed for 32u4 boards. There’s lots of 0402’s on this board so its fine work, but we were able to reflow it on our lil hotplate and both came up just fine! We’ll post some renderings soon… it will prolly be a pink PCB 🙂 – video.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO