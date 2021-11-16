ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culley Unveils Plan For Remainder of Texans' Season

By Anthony Wood
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 3 days ago

With their bye week n the rearview mirror, the 1-8 Houston Texans' focus turns to the 'back nine' of their tumultuous 2021 season.

Given that a playoff berth is essentially out of the question at this point and they're playing for little more than pride and a higher draft pick, the question is clear: Do the Texans opt to risk worse results this season by playing developmental players and evaluating what they may or may not have? Or do they focus on 'building a winning culture' and attempt to get themselves a second or even third win by playing veterans?

To coach David Culley, the choice is clear.

"Right now, I’m just playing the best players that give us a chance to win," Culley said. "Whoever that is, that’s who we will play"

Translation: The majority of the youngsters had better have a comfortable spot on the bench.

This applies of course to multiple players, but the most directly effected - with this season all but over - is rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

With Deshaun Watson as good as gone, the Texans have no long-term plan at the position. Tyrod Taylor is on a one-year deal. And after missing six-plus games with a hamstring injury, his return against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 was atrocious with three interceptions and just a 55.8 completion percentage.

Texans Expect 'Bounce-Back' From Which Teammate?

Sloppy performance against the Dolphins notwithstanding, Houston is confidently sticking with quarterback Tyrod Taylor

Texans' David Culley: 'I've Got to do a Better Job'

1-8 falls at feet of coach, says the coach

Jonathan Greenard Fueled By Frustration

Houston Texan Jonathan Greenard discusses his frustration with losing.

11 hours ago

Taylor is undoubtedly a more polished quarterback at this moment than Mills, and should give the Texans a better chance to win in the immediacy if he can return to form. However, if he continues to play as he did at Hard Rock Stadium, the rookie would give you the same, if not a slightly better chance to win.

More importantly, with Taylor soon to be out of contract and the upcoming draft looking slim at quarterback, the Texans must find out if they have a player in Mills who can either be their long-term starter or at least for another year while they scout for options in 2023.

This way they'll also know whether or not to re-sign Taylor or to look to acquire a quarterback either via free agency or a trade.

From the standpoint of wanting to show your team and your community that you'll always strive to be competitive, starting Taylor is the right decision.

But keeping the bigger picture in mind, it's a risky and short-sighted.

Regardless, Culley was firm on his stance that Taylor will remain their starter.

"He’s our starting quarterback," Culley said. "He was our starting quarterback before he got hurt. He’s our starting quarterback now."

TexansDaily

Can Tyrod Taylor Re-energize Texans' Dormant Offense?

Hope is on the horizon for the Houston Texans, and it takes the shape of veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The 32-year-old has been out of action since halftime of Houston's Week 2 31-21 loss at the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury. However, he was back at practice Wednesday and if all goes to plan, Taylor will play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in a battle between the 1-7s.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans' Taylor Ends Opening Drive On Sour Note

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has found success playing in his career against the Miami Dolphins. The start to Sunday's game on the road is not what he was expecting. On third down, Taylor tried to connect with wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Pressure came from the Dolphins' front seven, allowing...
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans BREAKING: QB Tua OUT for Dolphins - Advantage Houston?

For those wondering if the Tua Tagovailoa post-Deshaun Watson trade era would get off on the right note, think again. According to reports, Tagovailoa will not start Sunday against the Houston Texans due to a fractured finger in his throwing hand. Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett is now expected to start for the Miami Dolphins in his place.
NFL
David Culley
TexansDaily

Dolphins 17, Texans 9: Top 10 Observations

Losing 17-9 at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, this Houston Texans team has hit rock bottom. A poor performance all around from the Texans that looks all the worse knowing the Dolphins were on a seven-game losing streak entering this week and were playing with their backup quarterback. Here...
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans' GM Caserio Gives Report Card on Rookie QB Mills

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are poised to make a quarterback change heading into Sunday's road game, going back to veteran Tyrod Taylor as he has recovered from a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered against the Cleveland Browns in the second game of the season. Where does that leave Davis...
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans' Tyrod Taylor's Turn? New Houston QB Answer?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor, just as he did last week, will practice this week as he continues to work his way back from a Grade 2 hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the past six games. Texans coach David Culley was noncommittal on whether Taylor will...
NFL
TexansDaily

NFL Week 9 Preview: Battle of 1-7's as Texans Visit Dolphins

RECORDS: Texans (1-7), Dolphins (1-7) Houston Roster Moves: QB Tyrod Taylor, Christian Kirksey. The 1-7 Texans are on a seven-game losing streak as they face the 1-7 Dolphins. QB Tua Tagovailoa remains a Dolphin in Sunday's matchup against the Texans. Texans-Ex Ingram: "Houston Deserves a Great Football Team" Former Houston...
NFL
TexansDaily

Why Does Taylor Keep Texans' Starting QB Job?

Houston Texans veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor didn't lose his starting job due to a hamstring injury. Now, Taylor will retain his status as QB1 despite an ugly performance against the Miami Dolphins. Texans coach David Culley announced Monday that Taylor will start against the Tennessee Titans following this week's bye.
NFL
TexansDaily

Bulls & Blitzes: Texans Swamped by Dolphins Pass Rush

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Overwhelmed by the Miami Dolphins’ bull rushing defensive line and blitzing defensive backs, the Houston Texans’ shoddy pass protection left quarterback Tyrod Taylor in an extremely vulnerable position Sunday. Taylor was frequently knocked on his back as he was sacked five times, hit nine times and...
NFL
TexansDaily

'It Ain't Just About the QB' - But Tyrod Taylor Taking First-Team Texans Snaps

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor is trending in the right direction to regain his starting job Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Taylor hasn't been activated from "designated for return from injured reserve'' since launching his 21-day practice window, but is taking first-team snaps this week. The former Pro Bowl selection is expected to be the starter this week and replace rookie Davis Mills as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks with the Grade 2 strained hamstring that he suffered in the second game of the season against the Cleveland Browns, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

McClain: The heck with draft position; Texans coach David Culley wants W's

In his first season as the Texans’ coach, David Culley has been adamant that trying to win is more important than building for the future. That’s why Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback for the second consecutive game Sunday when the Texans play at Tennessee, the AFC South and conference leader with an 8-2 record.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans Expect 'Bounce-Back' From Which Teammate?

HOUSTON -- Tyrod Taylor delivered an uncharacteristically sloppy performance in his return from a hamstring injury against the Miami Dolphins, failing to care of the football while under heavy duress. It was an ugly outing for the Houston Texans’ veteran quarterback that included three interceptions and being sacked five times,...
NFL
TexansDaily

Rookie Building Block? Texans May Have Keeper in Jimmy Morrissey

The Houston Texans are in need of building blocks for the future, and perhaps they've stumbled across one in rookie center Jimmy Morrissey. A seventh-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, Morrissey signed with their practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster. However, another opportunity fell his...
NFL
TexansDaily

Because Tyrod Taylor Can't Get Any Worse, Texans Expect Better

If the Houston Texans hope to put up a fight against the hotly favored Tennessee Titans this weekend, they'll need quarterback Tyrod Taylor to return to form. Quickly. The veteran signal-caller returned for their last game from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for six weeks. In his return Taylor looked rusty and out of sorts, throwing three interceptions and only completing 55.8 percent of his passes during their 17-9 loss against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
