Revere man convicted of attempting to buy cocaine from undercover police

BOSTON — A Colombian national who recently lived in Revere was convicted by a federal jury Monday for attempting to purchase 20 kilograms of cocaine from undercover law enforcement agents, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Jesus Arley Munera-Gomez, 35, was convicted following a week-long trial for attempting to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Munera-Gomez faces 10 years to life in prison, which would be followed by between five years to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million for the drug charge. His sentencing has been scheduled for March 16, 2022; he was indicted in March of 2020, prosecutors said.

In February of 2020, Munera-Gomez arranged to purchase 20 kilograms of cocaine from undercover agents in exchange for $200,000. At the meeting location, Munera-Gomez took a duffle bag containing 20 kilograms of sham cocaine from the undercover agents. He was arrested immediately after the transaction, prosecutors said.

A search of Munera-Gomez’s residence resulted in the seizure of approximately $200,000, which was to be used as the down payment for the cocaine, prosecutors said.

