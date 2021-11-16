ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cinematique Presents: The French Dispatch

By WHQR
whqr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe French Dispatch runs from Monday, November -- through Wednesday, November --. It screens Monday thru Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on...

www.whqr.org

Comments / 0

Related
bcgavel.com

Wes Anderson's Experimentation Shines in 'The French Dispatch'

The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s newest film, takes artistic leaps that deviate from his well-known and aesthetically pleasing norm while still staying true to his sought-after style. Released in the US on October 22, The French Dispatch features the signature cast of stars that accompany most Anderson films. Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, and many more play an eclectic group of characters that immerse themselves in Anderson’s semi-real world. This world becomes a backdrop for the various happenings in a fictional 20th century France that are so eloquently reported by the French foreign bureau of a Kansas newspaper.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The French Dispatch’ Gets Blu-ray Release Date

Wes Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch just released in theaters in October, but for anyone who missed out on it or is looking to dissect every last detail of this zany comedy will be pleased to know that the home media release of the film is right around the corner. Anderson's 10th film will release on digital on December 14 and two weeks later on Blu-ray on December 28.
MOVIES
pioneerpublishers.com

Despite A-list cast, weak story lines mar ‘French Dispatch’

Wes Anderson only makes a certain type of movie, and his films can seem like extended versions of avant-garde student films to the uninitiated viewer. There is often a lot of narration, title cards, multiple timelines and strange dialogue. The characters, while many, are richly layered even in the smallest of roles. In addition, the best of them – like “The Grand Budapest Hotel” – give the viewer a truly engrossing story.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Mathieu Amalric
Person
Lyna Khoudri
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: 'French Dispatch' aims quirk for a select audience

The only thing wrong with “The French Dispatch” is the size of its font. Otherwise, it’s one of those loopy, glorious Wes Anderson films where Bill Murray waltzes through while a bunch of blue-chip actors do the heavy lifting. Murray plays Arthur Howitzer Jr., the man behind a supplement to...
MOVIES
leoweekly.com

Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Is, As Usual, A Meticulously Crafted Film

Wes Anderson has always been an epicure at heart. From the layered pastries and rococo decor of “Grand Budapest Hotel” to Max’s packed slate of extracurriculars in “Rushmore,” the filmmaker has produced a suite of works that are vehicles for both halting sentiment and formal pleasure, with an air of self-awareness often subverting their softest parts. These sensations, a signal trait, extend to the best moments well below his works’ surface; they’re not only felt by the films’ makers but realized onscreen so that they might be shared. What many decry as self-indulgence in filmic craft becomes, when captured by the camera and given to us all, an act of generosity. Like any good host, Anderson is sharing what he loves, and has lovingly prepared; while viewers can accept the offering or not, resenting it (as seems common) scans to me as an odd tack.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The French Dispatch#Cinematique Presents#French#Historicthalian Hall#American#The Thalian Box Office
harvardpress.com

‘The French Dispatch’ pays tribute to The New Yorker, depicts highs and lows of journalism

After presenting my vaccination card to the ticket collector stationed at the doors of Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, I made my way to the main theater, packed with masked patrons. Mark Anastasio, the program manager and director of special programming, approached a microphone at the front of the screen before the advertisements started. “The French Dispatch” was sold out, he said, and I would have to shift to the empty seat between me and a stranger to make room for the moviegoers arriving late.
BROOKLINE, MA
awardswatch.com

Interview: Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat (‘The French Dispatch’) on his collaborations with Wes Anderson and his favorite film score of all time

Composer Alexandre Desplat is commonly referred to as the busiest man in Hollywood, churning out score after score, year after year. And they aren’t ordinary ditties, either. Desplat has circled in rarefied air for a couple decades now, the go-to favorite composer for many directors such as Wes Anderson, George Clooney and Guillermo del Toro, among others. Desplat has been Oscar-nominated eleven times, and has won twice, for his memorable scores for Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel and del Toro’s The Shape of Water.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tiger Newspaper

The French Dispatch maintains director Wes Anderson’s signature wit

Director Wes Anderson presents an ode to journalism in a series of self-contained vignettes. Since 1996, director Wes Anderson’s singular style has skyrocketed him to the king of eccentric and fascinating films. His tenth venture, The French Dispatch, is no exception. The production fulfilled Wes’s signature flair with wit and style, but the lack of a coherent plot led to the film’s fragmented feel. Altogether, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch is disjointed, but still charming.
MOVIES
unothegateway.com

‘The French Dispatch’ Review: A movie for readers and writers

Before college, I had basically zero journalism experience. Going into this major, I’ve been asked time and time again, “Why do you want to be a journalist? and I haven’t had an answer that satisfied anybody until very recently. I had a similar reaction to this film as I did my favorite movie ever, “School of Rock,” where I found that, above all else, I wanted to be doing what the people in the movie were depicted as doing. I can’t say that I’m a good enough musician to make a living with it, and journalism as a career seemed intriguing at the very least. This film has struck a chord with me that I haven’t felt in a very long time, and I can say that it’s for the very best.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
imdb.com

Here's When You Can Watch The French Dispatch At Home

Choose your fighter, people, because you have your pick of two upper-echelon filmmakers currently duking it out. In one ring, there's Quentin Tarantino sticking up for movie theaters and espousing the unparalleled pleasures of watching movies the way they were ostensibly meant to be seen -- on the big screen.
MOVIES
northbynorthwestern.com

"The French Dispatch"; AKA what if the New Yorker had Bill Murray

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch is a breath of fresh air filled with a charming sense of life and character. Oh, and, like, also every actor you could possibly think of. The film, basically an anthology of three large stories, is at its heart a love letter to The New Yorker magazine. Anderson transforms the classic and beloved magazine with a fun amalgamation of seemingly disparate stories while also threading his characteristic style and charm throughout. Which is basically just a long-winded way to say that it’s a pretty cool movie that’s not just three separate stories.
MOVIES
cardinalpointsonline.com

In the Reels: ‘The French Dispatch’ tributes journalists

The cinema of Wes Anderson can be a divisive one and an alienating one, but also a deeply emotional experience. Anderson’s emphasis on symmetrical framing is an essential part of his storytelling. His films feel like storybooks or dreams sometimes. It isn’t realistic, it is better than realism. It is...
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

Linda Cook review: ‘French Dispatch’ will appeal to Wes Anderson devotees

Never has a Wes Anderson movie been so, well, Wes Anderson-y. “The French Dispatch” won’t let down Anderson’s fans. Journalists and readers of “The New Yorker Magazine” will find Anderson’s latest – if not his greatest, a treat. It’s full of the quirky, droll characters and exquisite, highly detailed settings viewers embrace in his movies.
MOVIES
Concord Monitor

The grand letdown of Wes Anderson’s boorish ‘The French Dispatch’

Wes Anderson is undeniably the king of kitschy quirk, an auteur of the highest order in the realm of highly mannered and fastidious filmmaking. At this point, there’s no disabusing Anderson of his signature style, his films busy little dioramas stuffed to the brim with references and text and beloved character actors, so much so that the eye can barely register it all. However, his latest cinematic curio, The French Dispatch, demonstrates that sometimes too much of a good thing can be a pretentious bore.
MOVIES
Mashed

Is The Amber Aperitif In The French Dispatch Real?

Cinema has brought audiences into whole new worlds thanks to strong world-building, and nothing makes a location feel real like food or drinks. Signature liquors and cocktails make certain locales feel that much more real, and filmmakers have established key scenes thanks to these fictitious drinks. Vesper in "Casino Royale," milk of the poppy in "Game of Thrones," and Miruvor in "Lord of the Rings" — all have the power to bring their imaginary worlds to life, per Screen Rant. And Wes Anderson's latest film, "The French Dispatch," joins the ranks of other great cinematic titles that bring the audience into the action through some signature adult beverages.
DRINKS
The Post and Courier

Bill Murray's character in ‘The French Dispatch’ keeps film quirky

There’s a line that Bill Murray’s Harold Ross-like character — Arthur Howitzer Jr., editor of The French Dispatch in the Liberty, Kan., Evening Sun — says a few times in Wes Anderson’s new movie that I can’t stop thinking about. “Just try to make it sound like you wrote it...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy