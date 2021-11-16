Cinematique Presents: The French Dispatch

Wes Anderson has always been an epicure at heart. From the layered pastries and rococo decor of “Grand Budapest Hotel” to Max’s packed slate of extracurriculars in “Rushmore,” the filmmaker has produced a suite of works that are vehicles for both halting sentiment and formal pleasure, with an air of self-awareness often subverting their softest parts. These sensations, a signal trait, extend to the best moments well below his works’ surface; they’re not only felt by the films’ makers but realized onscreen so that they might be shared. What many decry as self-indulgence in filmic craft becomes, when captured by the camera and given to us all, an act of generosity. Like any good host, Anderson is sharing what he loves, and has lovingly prepared; while viewers can accept the offering or not, resenting it (as seems common) scans to me as an odd tack.

