Northeast Arc hires director of foundation

By Alena Kuzub
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
DANVERS —  Susan Ring Brown, of Beverly, has returned to Northeast Arc as its director of foundation and corporate engagement.

Northeast Arc, a not-for-profit organization that helps children and adults with disabilities become full participants in the community, had recently created the director of foundation and corporate engagement position before hiring Ring Brown.

“I’m thrilled Susan is back as an integral part of the Northeast Arc development team,” said Craig Welton, Northeast Arc’s chief development officer. “Susan’s understanding of the Northeast Arc, combined with her incredible experience in identifying, cultivating, soliciting and stewarding private and public grant-making partners, makes her the perfect candidate for this newly-created role.”

She will be managing and executing all grant-proposal processes for foundation and corporate requests. She will also be making funders aware of how the organization’s Center for Linking Lives, and countless other initiatives, are changing lives every day.

Ring Brown had previously worked for the Northeast Arc in a variety of roles, including development project manager, chief development officer, director of development, and grants manager.

“I could not be more excited to be back at Northeast Arc,” said Ring Brown.  “It always has and always will hold a special place in my heart for the amazing work it does to help people with disabilities live fulfilling lives.”

Ring Brown has also maintained leadership roles at The Baker Center for Children & Families (Judge Baker Children’s Center), Communitas (aka EMARC), and Triangle, Inc. She is a Beverly resident who received her master’s degree in public affairs from the McCormack Institute at University of Massachusetts – Boston. Before that, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst.

Founded in 1954,  Northeast Arc changes lives for people with disabilities — and children at risk of developing them — and their families by providing support related to education, health care, jobs, housing, and more. Learn more at www.ne-arc.org .

The post Northeast Arc hires director of foundation appeared first on Itemlive .

