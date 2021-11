Ohio’s J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) is planning a huge project in Birmingham, Alabama. Officials in Jefferson County, Alabama, said the project represents the largest capital investment in the county’s history and will create 750 jobs. The Birmingham Business Journal first reported about the project on Monday, but new details on the Orrville, Ohio-based company’s plans came to light on Thursday as Jefferson County approved an incentive agreement for the project, which targets a development known as the Jefferson County Metropolitan Park at McCalla.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO