Cleveland, OH

Cleveland to buy South High School, convert it into training facility for police, fire, EMS

By Courtney Astolfi, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday agreed to buy South High School from Cleveland Metropolitan School District as part of plans to turn the largely defunct building into a joint training academy for Cleveland police, fire and EMS. The city intends to use most of the building...

Lakewood mayor reveals 2022 budget for City Council discussion

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Earlier this week, City Council received Mayor Meghan George’s proposed 2022 budget, which includes projects both of the obligatory and expected nature, as well as a few exciting amenity additions. “The most important thing about the budget is that it’s structurally sound,” George said. “It’s a tight...
LAKEWOOD, OH
See newly-opened Opportunity Corridor Boulevard from sky (drone video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out a bird’s eye view of the sleek and pristine black road in Cleveland now winding its way from East 55th Street all the way to Cleveland Clinic’s campus at East 105th Street. The long-awaited Opportunity Corridor Boulevard has become reality, linking the neighborhoods of Broadway-Slavic Village, Kinsman, Buckeye-Woodhill, Fairfax and University Circle.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brook Park parking ticket ‘exchange’ starts today

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Parking violators in Brook Park who have unpaid tickets can take care of their financial obligation by participating in a special exchange program that begins today (Nov. 18). With 3,000 tickets yet to be paid, the possibilities for making a positive community impact are significant, because...
BROOK PARK, OH
Suspect spits at officer, closes car door on his hand: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 9:10 a.m. Nov. 14 saw a car pull into Taco Bell’s parking lot that had an expired temporary registration tag. The owner had several warrants and multiple open suspensions. The officer stopped and went up to the car that also had a front seat passenger. The driver rolled down the window only an inch after the officer asked her to open the window. She was identified as the car’s owner. The officer asked the passenger if he had a valid driver’s license to drive. He did not. As the officer opened the driver’s door, the motorist closed it on his hand. He opened the door again to help her out of the car. She continued to actively resist by holding onto the steering wheel. Two officers had to remove her from the car. She resisted while they tried to handcuff her. An officer searched the woman and found a pipe with rocky white residue in the woman’s pocket. As the suspect was being placed into the cruiser, she spit in the officer’s face. The passenger also had warrants. He was asked to exit the car. He then told police he had a loaded firearm underneath the front passenger seat where he was sitting. He was detained and placed in the cruiser. Suspected crack cocaine was found in the front center console and a firearm with one round in the chamber where the passenger said it was. All the evidence was removed and the pistol unloaded. It was placed as evidence. The driver was arrested for obstructing official business, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, open container and drug paraphernalia. She was transported to North Royalton Jail with future drug possession charges pending. The passenger was charged with improper handling firearms in a vehicle. He was transported to Strongsville Jail.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
J.M. Smucker Co. plans $1.1B project in Alabama

Ohio’s J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) is planning a huge project in Birmingham, Alabama. Officials in Jefferson County, Alabama, said the project represents the largest capital investment in the county’s history and will create 750 jobs. The Birmingham Business Journal first reported about the project on Monday, but new details on the Orrville, Ohio-based company’s plans came to light on Thursday as Jefferson County approved an incentive agreement for the project, which targets a development known as the Jefferson County Metropolitan Park at McCalla.
ALABAMA STATE
Man in parked car fails field sobriety tests; driver caught with suspended license: Berea police blotter

BEREA, Ohio -- Operating a vehicle under the influence: East Bagley Road. A Berea man, 43, was arrested at about noon Nov. 11 after he failed field sobriety tests. A citizen called police and said the man had passed out in a car parked on East Bagley. The man woke up and tried to drive away, but the citizen parked in front of him to block his path.
BEREA, OH
