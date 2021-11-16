Cleveland to buy South High School, convert it into training facility for police, fire, EMS

An officer at 9:10 a.m. Nov. 14 saw a car pull into Taco Bell’s parking lot that had an expired temporary registration tag. The owner had several warrants and multiple open suspensions. The officer stopped and went up to the car that also had a front seat passenger. The driver rolled down the window only an inch after the officer asked her to open the window. She was identified as the car’s owner. The officer asked the passenger if he had a valid driver’s license to drive. He did not. As the officer opened the driver’s door, the motorist closed it on his hand. He opened the door again to help her out of the car. She continued to actively resist by holding onto the steering wheel. Two officers had to remove her from the car. She resisted while they tried to handcuff her. An officer searched the woman and found a pipe with rocky white residue in the woman’s pocket. As the suspect was being placed into the cruiser, she spit in the officer’s face. The passenger also had warrants. He was asked to exit the car. He then told police he had a loaded firearm underneath the front passenger seat where he was sitting. He was detained and placed in the cruiser. Suspected crack cocaine was found in the front center console and a firearm with one round in the chamber where the passenger said it was. All the evidence was removed and the pistol unloaded. It was placed as evidence. The driver was arrested for obstructing official business, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, open container and drug paraphernalia. She was transported to North Royalton Jail with future drug possession charges pending. The passenger was charged with improper handling firearms in a vehicle. He was transported to Strongsville Jail.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO